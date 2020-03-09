‘Survivor’: Top 20 hottest guys ever include Yul Kwon, Ethan John and Jeremy Collins of ‘Winners at War’

As Season 40 of CBS’s reality TV show “Survivor” continues to heat up we take a look back at some of the hottest guys to play the game in its first 20 years (see above). Among our top picks are three champions currently competing on “Winners at War” for their second win and the $2 million cash prize on season 40.

Jeremy Collins (“Second Chances” winner) is our #9 choice because of the love and devotion he showed for his wife when he first played on the blood vs. water themed season “San Juan del Sur.” On “Winners at War” he was put on a tribe with Ethan Zohn (“Africa” winner), our #6 hottest, where the two of them appear to be playing from opposing alliances formed out of a new school (Jeremy) vs. old school (Ethan) divide.

Our highest ranked champion is Yul Kwon (“Cook Islands” winner) at #4 who is perched at the top of the other “Winners at War” tribe after forming a seemingly formidable alliance that includes queen Sandra Diaz-Twine. Sandra first won the game in season 7 “Pearl Island” where she beat out our top choice for the hottest guy to ever play, Burton Roberts. Burton was a major part of that early season which featured the first (and last!) “outcast” twist where he was voted out of the game only to return to it via an outcast challenge to re-enter.

Placing #2 just under Burton is Ozzy Lusth, four-time player of the game who lost to Yul in his original season and then to “Winners at War” player Parvati Shallow in his second outing on “Micronesia.” In his first couple runs of the game Ozzy was known as the ultimate survivalist, winning over his tribes with his effortless skills spear-fishing and as a dominant player in physical challenges.

