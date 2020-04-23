‘Survivor’ host Jeff Probst proclaims that ‘Winners at War’ may be ‘The G.S.O.S.O.A.T.’ thanks in part to Tony Vlachos

If you don’t get the acronym in the headline above, let us translate: Jeff Probst is saying that Season 40 with its all-winner line-up of castaways could be “the greatest season of ‘Survivor’ of all time.” Judging from this week’s episode where “Survivor: Cagayan” champ Tony Vlachos completely dominated three days of gameplay, it sure seems to be right on course to turn out that way.

As the host told Entertainment Weekly in a post-show interview, “It really was quite a display of so many levels of gameplay. He hustled to find to find an Idol, he persuaded to get Fire Tokens, which in turn allowed him the opportunity to compete in — and win — the immunity challenge, and then he used his big picture awareness to maneuver relationships where he needed them to drive the vote!”

But Jeff reminds the show’s fans that “every single player in the game and on the Edge are playing just as hard. Sometimes you have to lay back and take your foot off the gas, and other times, like when you get an Extortion advantage, you have to get really creative, really fast and go for broke.”

He then answers a question from the previous episode that featured the Loved Ones visit, one that has been making the rounds on social media: What if Sarah went before Jeremy at tribal council last week and used her steal-a-vote advantage on Jeremy and Jeremy then used his Safety Without Power — which equaled losing a vote — what would happen next?

SEE Put a fire token on your calendar for May 13! And prepare for a 3-hour ‘Survivor 40’ finale with a virtual reunion

“If Sarah had gone first and stolen Jeremy’s vote and then Jeremy used his advantage and left tribal, I would have gone back to Sarah and said, “Well, you can’t steal Jeremy’s vote, so now whose vote do you want to steal?”

As for the preview for next episode of “Winners at War” where Tony employs a spy nest to eavesdrop on his fellow castaways, Jeff says, “I wish we could just play it tonight. It’s that good. … We are in the middle of what will probably forever be known as The G.S.O.S.O.A.T.”

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Survivor’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win a spot on our Season 40 leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.