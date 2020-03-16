Should ‘Survivor’ start airing longer episodes each week? [POLL]

Since its debut in 2000, “Survivor” has always been an hour-long show (outside of its extended finales). But take a look at the reality TV landscape of 2020 and you’ll see that one hour just isn’t enough. Shows like “The Bachelor,” “Dancing with the Stars,” “American Idol,” “America’s Got Talent” and “The Voice” air in two-hour blocks, while “RuPaul’s Drag Race” is a 90-minute program with a 30-minute “Untucked” after-show. Should CBS rethink its “Survivor” strategy and start airing longer episodes each week? Vote in our poll below.

With “Survivor” currently airing its most iconic season of all time — “Winners of War,” which pits 20 former champs against each other — it’s unfortunate that so much content is being left on the cutting room floor. Case in point, during last Wednesday’s episode there was so much story jam-packed into 60 minutes (or roughly 42 minutes without commercials), fans didn’t even get to see what was happening over at the Edge of Extinction. How did the voted-off castaways welcome newbie Tyson Apostol? Was there another clue to a fire token? How was Ethan Zohn doing following his health scare? All went unanswered.

A typical episode of “Survivor” takes place over three days, which equates to 4,320 minutes on the island. That means there are hours and hours of footage viewers never get to see. Occasionally CBS will release an important deleted scene that couldn’t fit in the hour because of time constraints, like that hilarious moment between Ethan and Parvati Shallow, and the audience reaction is always the same: “Why wasn’t this in the episode?!”

Let’s face it, many of the rival two-hour reality TV shows mentioned above are unnecessarily bloated with boring material, as if the editors are struggling to find content to fill the time slot. That certainly wouldn’t be the case with “Survivor.” With extra time, CBS’s granddaddy of all competition programs could bring back several aspects of the show we rarely get to see, including personal moments between the castaways and the daily struggles of surviving on a deserted island.

Longer episodes could also mean the return of reward challenges, which have been mostly scrapped and/or combined with immunity challenges in recent years. What do you think, “Survivor” superfans? Should the show be longer, or is it just fine at 60 minutes?

