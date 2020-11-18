‘Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains’ and ‘Survivor: Cagayan’ are now streaming on Netflix

Heads up, “Survivor” fans: two of the best seasons of all time — “Heroes vs. Villains” and “Cagayan” — are now streaming on Netflix. It’s a first for the blockbuster streaming site, which officially made available these two installments of CBS’s reality TV show on November 15. While there is still no official word on when the program can resume production in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, all 40 seasons will continue to stream on CBS All Access, with Jeff Probst serving as host.

Netflix viewers, if you haven’t yet seen “Heroes vs. Villains” (Season 20) or “Cagayan” (Season 28), be warned that this article contains spoilers for both of these iconic editions. Read at your own risk!

“Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains” aired from February 11, 2010 to May 16, 2010 and filmed in Samoa. That was the season that brought back 20 iconic players from the previous decade and split them into tribes based on whether they played the game honorably (like Colby Donaldson and Rupert Boneham) or antagonistically (like Russell Hantz and Jerri Manthey).

In the end, it paid off being a Villain since members of that group made up the entire top four. After Jerri was voted out, the final three came down to Russell, Parvati Shallow and Sandra Diaz-Twine. The trio of backstabbers made their last pitches to the jury and Sandra came out on top with six votes, compared to three for Parvati and zero for Russell. Queen Sandra’s victory made her the first person to win “Survivor” twice.

“Survivor: Brains vs. Brawn vs. Beauty” aired from February 26, 2014 to May 21, 2014 and filmed in the Philippines. The season split up the 18 all-new castaways based on whether their dominant personalities/physical traits were intelligence, strength or good looks.

Memorable players from this 28th installment included winner Tony Vlachos, a cop who played dirty, runner-up Woo Hwang, a surfer who lost the million dollars because of a bad vote at the final three, Kass McQuillen, a cutthroat brainiac, and Spencer Bledsoe, a young man who was in over his head. Years later, Tony returned in “Winners at War” (Season 40) and won for the second time, making him the King of “Survivor.”

