‘Survivor’ is coming to Netflix sooner than you think, but only these 2 iconic seasons

While “Survivor” fans patiently await news on when Season 41 might eventually premiere (the latest rumor has it airing in Spring 2021), there is some good news on the horizon as reruns of CBS’s reality TV show are coming to Netflix. Mark your calendars for November 15, as that’s when the series will start streaming on the platform for the first time, according to Netflix Queue. However, there’s a massive catch as Netflix has only acquired two cycles: “Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains” (Season 20) and “Survivor: Cagayan — Brains vs. Brawn vs. Beauty” (Season 28). Of course, all 40 seasons will continue to stream on CBS All Access.

If you haven’t yet seen “Heroes vs. Villains” or “Cagayan,” be warned that this article contains spoilers for both of these iconic seasons. Read at your own risk!

SEE Everything to know about ‘Survivor 41’

“Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains” premiered on February 11, 2010 and aired its finale on May 16, 2010. That was the season that brought back 20 iconic players from the previous decade and split them into tribes based on whether they played the game honorably (like Colby Donaldson and Rupert Boneham) or antagonistically (like Russell Hantz and Jerri Manthey). It filmed in Samoa.

In the end, it paid off being a Villain since members of that group made up the entire top four. After Jerry was voted out on the penultimate night, the final three came down to Russell, Parvati Shallow and Sandra Diaz-Twine. The trio of backstabbers made their last pitches to the jury and Sandra came out on top with six votes, compared to three for Parvati and zero for Russell. Queen Sandra’s victory made her the first person to win “Survivor” twice.

“Survivor: Cagayan” premiered on February 26, 2014 and aired its finale on May 21, 2014. The season filmed in the Philippines and split up the 18 all-new castaways based on whether their dominant personalities and physical traits were Brains, Brawn or Beauty.

Memorable players from this 28th installments included winner Tony Vlachos, a cop who played dirty, runner-up Woo Hwang, a surfer who lost the million dollars because of a bad vote at the final three, Kass McQuillen, a cutthroat brainiac, and Spencer Bledsoe, a young man who was in over his head. Years later, Tony returned in “Winners at War” (Season 40) and won for the second time, making him the King of “Survivor.”

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions