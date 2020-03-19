12 ‘Survivor’ runners-up unjustly robbed of a win: Ozzy Lusth, Stephen Fishbach …

Let’s get one thing out of the way. The winner of each “Survivor” season deserved to win, because they were able to do the most important thing in the game, which is to convince the jury to vote for them to be the Sole Survivor. Each season comes with a different set of circumstances and we can respect the decision process that goes into rewarding one castaway over the other with the $1 million prize. That doesn’t stop us from feeling a little outraged over some jury decisions, however. Tour our gallery above of the 12 “Survivor” runners-up we feel were most robbed of the title.

Some runners-up had to go up against a last-minute variable, like Chrissy Hofbeck and the final fire-making challenge in “Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers” and Gavin Whitson and the presence of Chris Underwood, who spent most of the game on the Edge of Extinction in the season of the same name. Other second placers came within just one vote of winning the game, like Colby Donaldson (“The Australian Outback”), Rob Mariano (“All Stars”), Ozzy Lusth (“Cook Islands”), Chase Rice (“Nicaragua”) and Domenick Abbate (“Ghost Island”).

You also have runners-up who played really strong games for 38 of the 39 days but weren’t necessarily able to articulate their strategy at Final Tribal Council. Amanda Kimmel (both “China” and “Micronesia”) and Stephen Fishbach (“Tocantins”) are strong examples of this, floundering under the pressure of facing the people they voted out of the game. Many of these runners-up had flaws, but so did the winners. We just didn’t see as much of them because the editors want to tell a satisfying story to the audience. The truth is, at 42 minutes a week, we are only seeing a limited window of what the players went through on the island, but many of these castaways prove that just because they were defeated in the end doesn’t mean they weren’t just as deserving of the title as the ultimate winner, if not more so.

