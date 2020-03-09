‘Survivor’: Top 20 sexiest females ever include ‘Winners at War’ Natalie Anderson and Danni Boatwright

As “Winners at War,” the 40th season of the landmark reality TV competition series “Survivor,” continues to heat up we take a look back at some of the sexiest women to play the game in its first 20 years (see above). Among our top picks are five champions currently competing for their second win and the $2 million cash prize on Season 40.

Already booted from “Winners at War,” but hoping to last long enough on the Edge of Extinction island to get back in the game is our 19th sexiest, Amber Mariano, the champion of Season 8 “All-Stars.” Amber was voted out of the Dakal tribe who was worried her connection to husband Rob Mariano at Sele was too dangerous to leave around. Amber joined our 13th sexiest female, Natalie Anderson (“San Juan del Sur” champion), on EoE. Natalie was voted out first from “Winners at War,” despite her physical prowess, but has already proven that she is more than just beauty and braun–she’s brains, too.

Danni Boatwright (“Guatemala” champion) made her own way to EoE after becoming the third player (and third straight female!) voted out of “Winners at War.” She shows up on our list at #7, just two spots ahead of her former tribe mate Parvati Shallow (“Micronesia” champion) at #9. Danni’s journey to EoE is due in large part to her assuming that Parvati was leaving her out of an “old school alliance” at Sele beach. Danni had hoped to use some of the “new school” players, like our 4th sexiest female Michele Fitzgerald (“Kaoh Rong” champion), to vote Parvati out, but in the end everyone, including Michele, ousted Danni.

Parvati has been deemed one of the most threatening players in “Winners at War,” mostly because of her dominating performance and all-female alliance on “Micronesia.” On that season she worked closely with Amanda Kimmel who comes in at #2 on our list. Amanda lost to Parvati that season, her second straight time as a runner-up (“China” as well), and misses out on the top spot of our list to Desi Williams, one of the most well-rounded players to hit the beach on “Heroes vs. Hustlers vs. Healers.”

