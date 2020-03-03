‘Survivor’ sneak peek video: Adam ‘pooped his pants’ when he was nearly voted out [WATCH]

“I pooped my pants tonight. I survived by one vote.” That’s how Adam Klein will describe his recent tribal council experience when the fourth episode of “Survivor: Winners at War” airs Wednesday, March 4 on CBS. To recap, Adam was caught playing both sides at Sele when he told Rob Mariano his plan to blindside Parvati Shallow. Rob them exposed Adam’s plot to the other “new schoolers,” which is when they instead voted out Ethan Zohn as a way of punishing Adam for going against them. Watch the sneak peek video above.

When the remaining seven Sele tribe members return to camp, Adam goes on an “apology tour” to try to stay in everyone’s good graces. One of his closest allies, Michele Fitzgerald, warns him, “Now you see what happens if you leak information from our alliance.” Is it just us, or is Michele seeming more and more like a cutthroat player as the numbers continue to dwindle?

Adam details how he felt “castrated in front of everybody” at tribal council when Jeff Probst read Ethan’s name four times, which meant Adam’s four alliance members (Michele, Jeremy Collins, Ben Driebergen and Denise Stapley) all kept him out of the loop. “I was playing all sides, and unfortunately now everybody knows it,” he admits with a sigh. “I’m lucky to be here.”

The winner of “Millennials vs. Gen X” sums up his recent blunder by proclaiming, “I just did everything that you’re not supposed to do in ‘Survivor’ and I had the hubris to think that I could get away with it.” As it turns out, Adam has received so much backlash from fans for daring to go against Parvati that he had to temporarily disable his social media accounts. Yikes, folks, it’s just a game!

Elsewhere in the sneak peek video, Rob has a chance to chat with Parvati along the beach to explain what went down in the previous episode. “Adam told me the plan to vote you off and I blew it up to everybody ’cause I told them that Adam was a rat playing both sides,” he says. A forlorn Parvati responds simply, “Well thanks for having my back.” With two of their fellow “old schoolers” (Ethan and Danni Boatwright) being voted out the past two tribal councils, Rob and Parvati clearly know their days are numbered.

