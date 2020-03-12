‘Survivor’ twists: 14 biggest OMG jaw-droppers ever include tribe swaps, hidden idols

When “Survivor” premiered on May 31, 2000 it was unlike anything seen before on American television and no one anticipated it’d still be going strong 20 years later with a legendary 40th season. In order to keep its large audience returning year after year and to maintain an element of surprise with the contestants, the show has undergone a number of transformations and injected countless “twists” into the game format. Tribe swaps, hidden idols, legacy advantages, exile island and fire tokens are just some of the phrases we’ve come to associate with the show. Here we detail 14 of the show’s most jaw-dropping twists that changed the game forever (see above).

Tribe Swap

The first twist in series history came all the way back in season 3 “Africa” when on Day 12 three members of each tribe were selected to go on a “quest,” but instead were switched to the other tribe. Silas, once in charge at Samburu, quickly found himself on the outs at his new Boran camp and was promptly voted out while Frank and Teresa found new allies.

Purple Rocks

In season 4 “Marquesas” the tribal council tiebreaker was changed from “previous votes cast against” or “questions and answers” to the controversial “purple rock” draw. At the final 4, the vote was deadlocked with Kathy and Vecepia voting for Neleh while Neleh and Paschal were voting for Kathy. When a majority decision wasn’t reached, the three without immunity were asked to draw one of three rocks and the player that drew the purple one would be eliminated. The purple rock’s victim was Paschal, sent home in 4th place without ever receiving a vote against him, including that night.

Returning Players & Hidden Immunities

Season 11 “Guatemala” introduced two new twists to the game. It was the first to feature returning players, Stephenie and Bobby Jon from “Palau,” mixed in the game to play among new players. But the biggest twist that season, and perhaps in series history, was the introduction of hidden immunity idols that could be found at or around camp and be held in secret for long periods of time to protect a player from being voted out.

See all 14 "Survivor" twists in our photo gallery above.

