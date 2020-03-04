‘Survivor: Winners at War’ battlelines: Ethan Zohn ambushed as Jeremy Collins wins the battle

“Survivor: Winners at War” sees 20 winners of the game return to duke it out. It’s the greatest crop of contenders the show has every seen. And in my “Battlelines” recap each week I will diagnose its casualty and declare both who I think won the episode’s battle and who is best positioned to win the war. Please feel free to give your thoughts in the comments below.

Casualty

Ethan Zohn: ‘Out of Africa’ and out of the tribe

The biggest delight of this season was the return of “Survivor: Africa” winner Ethan Zohn. He won the game longer ago than any returning player – 18 years (37 seasons). Since then he has been a survivor in the truest sense of the world. He returns to the game after a hard-fought battle with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Seeing Ethan play the game again with humor, fun and positivity was such a joy. It was heartbreaking to see his torch snuffed so early. But he’s beaten the odds before and hope remains on the edge of extinction.

It was Adam Klein who seemed to blow up his game. Last week I declared Adam as having won the battle, moving himself into a position of security and power in the tribe. This week he told Boston Rob Mariano the plan to oust his right-hand girl Parvati Shallow. This allowed Rob to expose Adam as playing both sides. Giving people truth was an important way to earn trust in Adam’s winning game, but he miscalculated how Boston Rob plays. An important skill on “Survivor” is perceiving how different people play and adjusting, which Adam failed to do. That being said, Adam has shown adaptability in the past and lives to fight another day.

So why, oh why Ethan? In Africa, Ethan was in a tight three-person alliance with Lex and Big Tom. He even threw a challenge to save them after a tribe swap. They went the distance and Ethan won the million. This season he got in a tight three person alliance with Boston Rob and Parvati. Unfortunately, what worked wonders for him in Africa, was likely his detriment here. Being so dependent on these three, meant he lost control after Danni Boatwright exposed the group last week. Out of Africa, out of control and out of the game … for now.

Who won the battle?

Jeremy Collins keeps meat-shields in play

On the premiere Jeremy Collins and Michele Fitzgerald were on the wrong side of the numbers as Natalie Anderson got sent home. This week with Adam targeting Parvati, and Rob targeting Adam, Jeremy and Michele got to decide who went home. They decided to not give power to Adam or Rob and placed most votes on Ethan. Jeremy’s social skills and smarts make him a potential big threat. Removing Ethan weakens the power of the old-school alliance while keeping its biggest threats of Rob and Parvati in the game. In his winning game, Jeremy kept big threats around to keep the conversation away from him. He used this “meat-shield” strategy effectively and the vote out this week puts him in a good position to repeat it.

Who’s winning the War?

Michele Fitzgerald looks to disprove the doubters with another covert opp

Last week I declared that Sophie Clarke is winning the war. And since then she’s shot up to 2nd place at Gold Derby with 9/2 odds. I still think Sophie is in the best position. But who is winning the war on the Sele tribe? I think it’s the other part of the aforementioned alliance: Michele. She was actually the one we saw talking with other members of the tribe to whip the votes. In the episode she acknowledged that some didn’t think she was deserving of her win. For the record, I do not agree. I believe “Survivor” is a game where the winner inherently deserved it. However, there is no question she has come into this game with something to prove to those who questioned her strategic chops. She won last time on the back of social bonds and she seems to be building them up here again. She’s also unlikely to be targeted as a threat. She currently sits as 5th most likely to win at 13/1 odds on Gold Derby.

