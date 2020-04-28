‘Survivor: Winners at War’ battlelines: Did Tony’s ambush of Sophie blow up his game or ignite it?

“Survivor: Winners at War” sees 20 winners return to duke it out. It’s the greatest crop of contenders the game has ever seen. In my weekly “Battlelines” recap I will diagnose the casualty, declare who I think won the episode’s battle and who is best positioned to win the war. Please feel free to give me your thoughts in the comments below.

Battlelines are redrawn

One man, Tony Vlachos, completely redrew the battlelines. The previous episode he voted with Sophie Clarke, Sarah Lacina, Ben Driebergen and Nick Wilson. This time with Kim Spradlin and Denise Stapley joining that group to split votes between Jeremy Collins and Michele Fitzgerald, Tony saw an opening. Four votes from nine would now be enough to send someone to Extinction. He pulled Nick away and brought in Jeremy and Michele to blindside Sophie. If these new battlelines remain, we’ll see Tony, Nick, Jeremy and Michele against Sarah, Ben, Kim and Denise. A tie! But something tells me we may see another shake up.

Casualty

Sophie stunned by ambush

Since the premiere I felt Sophie was winning the war, being in the best position to win. So I was stunned as much as her. She was in the majority voting group, had an idol and was not the biggest target. My “Survivor” prognostication cred has taken a hit. I still think she was playing a strong game. She was just outplayed here. In “Survivor” it is always a danger to get too comfortable and, being voted out with an idol, that is where Sophie went wrong. Being close to Sarah made her somewhat of a target (she had already gotten votes for this reason). At the end of the day she was not able to pick up on cues and rumblings that something was afoot. This is largely part to Tony’s perfect execution where he waited until minutes before tribal to strike. He took advantage of how comfortable everyone was masterfully.

After the vote Sophie said she felt like a “bottom tier winner.” I totally disagree. On her season she was at (or near) the top of the controlling alliance the whole game, on multiple occasions she prevented her closest ally from flipping, she won the final immunity to knock Ozzy Lusth out of the game and gave one of the best final tribal council performances in the show. She tore front-runner “Coach” Benjamin Wade to shreds! Sure, she was overshadowed by Coach in the edit, but she is one of the smartest and most aware winners in the show’s history.

SEE ‘I’m sad’: Sophie Clarke came into ‘Survivor 40’ feeling like a ‘bottom tier winner,’ but fans strongly disagreed

Who won the battle?

Tony strikes at sundown

Tony clearly won the battle this week. He found an idol at night while everyone else was exhausted from tribal council. He got three players from multiple alliances to give him fire tokens to negate the extortion disadvantage. He won immunity. He orchestrated a 4-3-2 vote to blindside an idol wielding threat. One of the most incredible episodes for a player of all time. The big question is: does this move help him win the war? I think it is a tough question. Here are my cons and pros:

CONS: Tony has increased his threat status. Surely no one will take him to the end now. He may even be the next target. By destabilizing a majority alliance, he was a part of, he now has less security. He has also burnt bridges, including one with his closest ally, Sarah.

PROS: If Jeremy was voted out Tony likely becomes the biggest threat to win. By keeping Jeremy, there is at least another big target in the game to distract others. With Kim and Denise being on board to turn on Jeremy and Michele, Tony’s position in his alliance may have been under threat next week anyway. It also has strengthened his bond with Jeremy (who he just saved), a player who liked keeping meat shields around.

It was always going to be hard for Tony to get to the end. At this late stage of the game he was running out of places to hide. I reckon it was a good move. At this time, it’s better for Tony to be the master of chaos rather than victim to the ebbs and flows of a majority alliance.

SEE ‘Survivor 40’ head-scratcher: Will slippery Tony Vlachos ever receive a vote at tribal council?

Who is winning the war?

Michele can play the middle

This could very well change at the next vote but Michele is in the best position to win now. She does not seem at the top of anyone’s hit list. She also has not burnt bridges with anyone. She can play the middle if she likes. She has a very good chance of making it to the end. This season she has emphasized how important her social game is. She’s been building strong connections that could pay off with the jury at the end. It will, however, depend on whether she gets there with the right people. She is currently second on Gold Derby to win at 18/5 odds. Surprise, surprise, of his hot episode, Tony is first at 16/5 odds.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Survivor: Winners at War’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win a spot on our Season 40 leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.