‘Survivor: Winners at War’ battlelines: Why lion king Tony won the battle. Can he win the war?

“Survivor: Winners at War” sees 20 winners return to duke it out. It’s the greatest crop of contenders the game has ever seen. In my weekly “Battlelines” recap I will diagnose the casualty and declare who I think won the episode’s battle and who is best positioned to win the war. Please feel free to give me your thoughts in the comments below.

Battlelines are drawn

For the first time since the merge, battlelines were clearly drawn. No longer were a handful of players on the outs. There were two clearly defined groups of five firing at each other. On one side there was Tony Vlachos (who won immunity), Sophie Clarke (who had an idol), Sarah Lacina (who had a vote steal), Ben Driebergen and Nick Wilson. On the other side we saw Jeremy Collins (who had safety without power), Kim Spradlin (who had an idol), Tyson Apostol, Denise Stapley and Michele Fitzgerald. Jeremy wisely used his safety without power. He safely left tribal by sacrificing his vote. The other group got the upper hand. When Sarah played her vote steal it improved their advantage and Michele ended up flipping.

Casualty

Tyson sent back to extinction

After roaring back into the game at the merge it was Tyson that was sent packing back to extinction. He is such a physical, social and strategic threat that he would always be a big target. With the family visit taking up half the episode it’s hard to see exactly where Tyson went wrong. And he was unfortunate that Jeremy played his advantage and Kim played her idol on Denise. Whatever the mechanics it seems as the battlelines crystallized he was not able to find his way onto the right side. It was Tyson’s third game of “Survivor” that he was able to prevail. Perhaps third time can be the charm for him again if he wins his way back off extinction.

Who won the battle?

Tony is the lion king of the jungle

I don’t think there would be a more fun ending to this season than seeing Tony prevail. There has not been a more entertaining or dynamic winner of “Survivor.” But sometimes his freneticism can create problems. This season he’s described himself as playing “on probation,” making sure he’s a reliable ally. This coupled with a strategy to work with the other lions (big targets) in the game has landed him in a strong position. The irony was not lost on Tony that he won his first ever individual immunity on a challenge that requires patience. With immunity around his neck, he was able to stay in control of the game. And it seemed like he was at the center of discussions with his alliance. With Tyson gone, there are less lions for Tony to use as a shield, so he could be in danger very quickly. But this week he won the battle in a big way.

Who is winning the war?

Sophie separates five and saves idol

Since the premiere I’ve thought Sophie Clarke has been in the best position to win. And she leads at Gold Derby with 82/25 odds. This episode, when Jeremy left, she came up with the idea for her alliance of five to all separate from the group so they could all get on the same page. This was good as she was the other group’s target. A misstep and she would have gone to extinction! It helped keep the people she was working with in the game. Also, with Jeremy and Sarah using their advantages and Kim playing her idol, Sophie is the only person going back to camp with an idol (or advantage) in the game.

