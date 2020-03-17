‘Survivor: Winners at War’ double boots likely to be Adam and Parvati, according to our odds

“Survivor: Winners at War” is about to send two castaways to the Edge of Extinction, according to the previews. Only one tribe will win immunity, sending two to Tribal Council where they will each vote somebody out. Gold Derby odds predict that Adam Klein of the Yara tribe and Parvati Shallow of the Sele tribe will be the unfortunate victims of this week’s episode. Both have been in precarious situations so far this season and it looks like they both might miss out on the coming merge at the last minute.

Adam currently has 15/2 odds of being booted, say our Gold Derby prognosticators. Adam started off “Survivor: Winners at War” on the wrong foot by scurrying off with Denise Stapley on Day 1, which made him an early target, and it’s been a rough go since. He then made things worse by playing both sides in Episode 3, where he narrowly survived by one vote. He just voted out Rob Mariano despite having a majority advantage with him on the Yara tribe, so he is now in a tenuous situation. Meanwhile, Parvati came into the season as a legend of the game and has often been talked about as someone who should be targeted, but she has survived while her alliance partners have been voted out one by one. Should Dakal go to Tribal Council, there are a few predicting either Sandra Diaz-Twine or Tony Vlachos will be eliminated.

SEE Should ‘Survivor’ start airing longer episodes each week? [POLL]

Nothing has changed with winner predictions as Sophie Clarke remains at the top with 12/1 odds of taking home the $2 million prize. She just avoided a situation where she easily could have been booted, and now she has a hidden immunity idol. Sophie has been our winner pick since Episode 4, with Yul Kwon as our prediction for the first three weeks. Yul is just behind Sophie in our predictions now, with 14/1 odds. Rounding out the top five we have Michele Fitzgerald, Tony Vlachos and, ironically enough, Parvati.

Looking at other predictions, Gold Derby odds suggest Sele will win reward and immunity, which would at least protect Parvati. No one is expected to quit or be medically evacuated from the game, but quite a few are expecting some idol play in at least one of the Tribal Council. Odds of an idol being played are virtually 50/50 at the moment, as these former champs hope to protect themselves before the expected merge next week.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Survivor’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win a spot on our Season 40 leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.