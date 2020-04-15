‘Survivor: Winners at War’ next boot will be Nick Wilson, according to our odds

The most recent “Survivor” winner on the Season 40 cast will likely get voted out next, predict our users. Nick Wilson, who won Season 37 (“David vs. Goliath”), now finds himself on the bottom among the final 10 castaways, getting votes at the last Tribal Council and having very few allies left in the game. Nick came into “Survivor: Winners at War” as one of the least threatening former champions — not exactly a dominant competitor despite playing a strong social game. But now, as the majority alliance continues to pick off those types of non-threats in the post-merge, Nick’s time may be running out.

Nick currently has 3/2 odds of being the next boot of “Survivor: Winners at War,” according to Gold Derby user odds. However, if it’s not Nick that goes home in Wednesday’s loved ones episode, prognosticators are expecting it to be Tyson Apostol, who returned to the active game from the Edge of Extinction just two episodes ago. In a game that has been controlled by new school winners, it would not be shocking to see the last remaining castaway who played pre-Season 20 go out soon. Our odds suggest other boot possibilities to be Jeremy Collins, Denise Stapley and Ben Driebergen.

Looking at winner predictions, Sophie Clarke is right at the top once again with 17/5 odds of proving herself to be the ultimate “Survivor” winner. She has remained in the pole position since Episode 4. Other winners our predictors are getting behind include Michele Fitzgerald, Tony Vlachos, Sarah Lacina and Kim Spradlin. Based on the data, most users seem to think the winner will be either Sophie, Michele or Tony, who have all found themselves in precarious positions up to this point but have managed their way out of them.

As for other predictions, Sophie is predicted to win her first individual Immunity Challenge of the season, with Kim and Tyson right behind her in odds. No idols are expected to be played and no one is expected to quit the game or be medevaced.

