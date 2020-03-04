‘Survivor: Winners at War’ power rankings for Dakal tribe: Yul Kwon and Sophie Clarke are in total control of the game

After three episodes and four tribal councils on “Survivor: Winners at War,” the 40th season in 20 years of the landmark reality TV competition series, the Dakal tribe has established itself as the dominant tribe, forcing the opposing Sele tribe to vote out three players (Natalie Anderson, Danni Boatwright and Ethan Zohn) while only having to sacrifice one of their own (Amber Mariano). In part two of the season premiere Dakal went to their only tribal council where they stuck mostly together as a tribe to eliminate Amber, leaving Kim Spradlin-Wolfe in the dark about their decision to split the votes between the two women.

Now, heading into Wednesday’s fourth episode, nine players remain at Dakal: Tyson Apostol (“Blood vs. Water”), Sophie Clarke (“South Pacific”), Sandra Diaz-Twine (“Pearl Islands” and “Heroes vs. Villains”), Wendell Holland (“Ghost Island”), Yul Kwon (“Cook Islands”), Sarah Lacina (“Game Changers”), Kim Spradlin-Wolfe (“One World”), Tony Vlachos (“Cagayan”) and Nick Wilson (“David vs. Goliath”).

Below we rank the nine remaining players of Dakal in terms of their likelihood at being crowned the champion, using the edit, their strategy and advantages earned so far to evaluate their chances. Do you agree with our assessment of the Dakal tribe?

1. Yul Kwon

2. Sophie Clarke

Despite seeing only one tribal council so far, Yul and Sophie are in clear and total control of the Dakal tribe. In the premiere we saw them quickly connect with one another, bonding over their reputation as intellectual players and feeling on the outside of what they saw were two blocks of alliances and a handful of misfits early on. They gathered the other misfits (Nick and Wendell) and then pulled in Sandra, Sophie and Tony (one of the blocks) to build a formidable super alliance that made the decision to vote Amber out and scare Tyson into working with them. Now, in the latest episode, Yul received information from Tyson that he’s planning on targeting Sandra next, but Yul took that information to Sandra in order to turn her against Tyson and work more closely with him instead. At the same time, Sophie, through no solicitation of her own, was approached by Kim, who had found a split immunity idol and was entrusting Sophie with half of it as dictated by the idol’s rules. So, as it stands, between Yul and Sophie they’re in possession of all the information needed to maneuver through this tribe’s next vote not just with ease, but with the power to dictate in which direction it’ll go.

3. Tony Vlachos

4. Sarah Lacina

While we aren’t sure to what extent Yul and Sophie’s two-person alliance is known by others, we do know a little more about Tony and Sarah’s plans to keep their own alliance secret from others. After the two of them failed to align in “Cagayan” and again when they played together in “Game Changers,” they’re assuming the others won’t expect that they’ve revived their “Cops R Us” alliance this season and are pledging loyalty to it. When Sarah asked Tony for help in her mission to infiltrate the other camp for an advantage and he accepted and kept the secret of it we knew that they were both committing to one another against the others. I suspect that at some point they’ll be targeted as a powerful pair, but for now they’re keeping a low enough profile on their tribe to get deeper into the game where Sarah’s vote steal advantage could help them take out one of their threats.

5. Wendell Holland

6. Sandra Diaz-Twine

7. Nick Wilson

Working behind Tony, Sophie, Tony and Sara are these three. While there is certainly something to laying low, there is a kind that is so low that you’re not registering as a player at all. For now, Wendell, Sandra and Nick are behaving more like minions than decision-makers at Dakal. That kind of a play is understandable for someone like Sandra, perhaps the biggest target in the game, but a little more curious when it comes from recent champions Wendell and Nick who don’t have the craziest reputations among the cast. Of the three, I think Sandra is in the most precarious position, especially if the flames between her and Tyson continue to be fanned, but on that same token she would have the best narrative of anyone if she actually made it to the end. Wendell I’d give the edge to here though because he’s been featured a little more than Nick in the edit and because I see greater potential for him to fracture off and work with other players in a tribe switch and/or merge scenario.

8. Kim Spradlin-Wolfe

9. Tyson Apostol

The season premiere was bad news for both Kim and Tyson, tied to Amber, Rob and Jeremy in a rumored “poker alliance” that drove their tribemates to work together in order to break it up early. In that vote, only Kim was left out of it, which should put her at the very bottom, but then she found an idol and should be good to go for a while so long as Sophie doesn’t completely spill the beans about it. That leaves Tyson, whose position is not improved by him targeting Sandra; instead he will likely find him as the target of Queen Sandra’s wrath, aided by a mutually beneficial partnership with Yul.

