‘Survivor: Winners at War’ power rankings for Edge of Extinction: Natalie Anderson has earned 4 fire tokens

On this week’s episode of “Survivor: Winners at War,” the 15 champions still in the game will face the first tribe swap of the season, an event that can save those at the bottom of their current tribes or even tank the chances of another player at the top of theirs. Meanwhile, for the five eliminated players currently inhabiting the Edge of Extinction the tribe swap means nothing. Instead they’ll continue to find opportunities to earn fire tokens, the only glimmer of hope they have as they await more information about how and when exactly they’ll get the chance to re-enter the game.

With that in mind we focus our third power rankings of the season on the first five eliminated castaways: Natalie Anderson (“San Juan del Sur”), Amber Mariano (“All-Stars”), Danni Boatwright (“Guatemala”), Ethan Zohn (“Africa”) and Tyson Apostol (“Blood vs. Water”). Below is our brief assessment of each player’s time on Edge of Extinction and their chances at both returning to the game and possibly winning the entire thing. Agree or disagree? We know you have opinions so let us know in the comments.

1. Natalie Anderson – 4 fire tokens

It’s still a surprise that Natalie was even voted out first after her dominant performance in the season’s first challenge. And in her time on EoE she’s continued to show how both her athleticism and wit are a cut above her opponents. She privately earned the island’s first three advantages and successfully sold them to players in the game for 1 fire token each. She also dominated the fourth task to earn another one, on top of supporting the other players to earn their own. Now three fire tokens richer than everyone else Natalie stands the best chance to buying herself an advantage in the upcoming challenge to return to the game, whenever that may be. While a return to the game would be an impressive story to tell once back in it, the advantage of having sold items to players in the game could be a double-edged sword. On the one hand those players may feel they owe Natalie something and could want to fold her into a new secret alliance. On the other hand, they know that Natalie knows what advantage they have, so they could just as easily see her as a threat to remove as soon as possible in order to keep their secret. For now, it looks like Natalie has the best chance at being the first player to return to the game and with the best possible narrative to weave should she advance to the game’s final tribal council.

2. Ethan Zohn – 1 fire token

3. Danni Boatwright – 1 fire token

Both Ethan and Danni were interesting choices for early Sele boots. They weren’t voted out because their individual games were all that threatening and not because they weren’t well-liked by their tribe mates. Quite the opposite, actually. They both had their feet in the door with many players on their tribe, but at the end of the day their association with the old school alliance and the tribe’s fear of going directly after Parvati Shallow and Rob Mariano meant they had to be sacrificed. While neither has shown great promise at challenges so far, they are certainly the most threatening of the five boots in terms of social game. For that reason, both Ethan and Danni could find a path forward for themselves should they re-enter the game, especially if it comes shortly after the merge when the targets will be on the backs of the bigger physical threats.

4. Tyson Apostol – 0 fire tokens

5. Amber Mariano – 1 fire token

Then there’s Tyson and Amber who on paper stand a very good chance at winning a challenge to re-enter the game, but in the larger context of the game have a very slim chance of making it all the way to the final tribal council. Both started the game with huge targets on their backs–Amber with her marriage to Rob and Tyson with his association to both Amber and Rob as well as Jeremy Collins and Kim Spradlin-Wolfe in the poker alliance. To overcome the odds either player would have to significantly distance themselves from the players they’ve been linked to, but at this point and with so much talk already circulating among players like Yul Kwon about who is connected to who outside the game the walls may still prove too steep to climb.

