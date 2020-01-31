‘Survivor: Winners at War’ predictions video: Who will win? Who’ll be voted out first? [WATCH]

Who will win “Survivor: Winners at War,” which pits 20 former champions against each other? “I like Sarah [Lacina] the cop,” says Susan Wloszczyna, senior editor at Gold Derby in a new video discussion with senior editor Marcus James Dixon and contributing writer Kevin Jacobsen. The earliest winner in the season, Ethan Zohn, has a supporter in Jacobsen, while Dixon is pulling for two-time winner Sandra Diaz-Twine. Watch Dixon, Wloszczyna and Jacobsen predict who will win “Survivor” Season 40, who will be the first one out, and who they’re disappointed to not see in the cast in the video chat above.

Expanding on her support for Sarah, Wloszczyna observes she is “the last woman to have won and I think it would be good that she breaks that losing streak for the female race and gets another chance to win, ‘cause she was great.”

Jacobsen is intrigued to see how Ethan does all these years later, saying, “I’m so curious to see if he can adapt to the modern style of ‘Survivor’ because I definitely think he is also going to be someone who will not be targeted outside of his reputation of being the nice guy.”

Dixon may think Sandra is “the queen” but he knows she has a target on her back, stating, “I think Sandra is the one I want to win but I don’t know if she can win.”

As for who the trio thinks will win, Jacobsen is high on “Survivor: Cambodia” winner Jeremy Collins, while Dixon and Wloszczyna similarly think it will be a more recent champ. Dixon says it will be “Millennials vs. Gen X” winner Adam Klein and Wloszczyna is team Nick Wilson, of “David vs. Goliath.” All three have a likability factor and aren’t quite as threatening as many of their fellow cast members.

Of course, someone has to be the first one out and Dixon, Jacobsen and Wloszczyna are unanimous in thinking four castaways are in grave danger: Sandra, Rob Mariano, Amber Mariano and Parvati Shallow. Sandra, Rob and Parvati are three of the most dangerous winners to ever play the game and while Amber is less aggressive in her strategy, Dixon observes, “She’s coming in with a husband, and we know on ‘Survivor,’ pairs are always targeted.” See if they’re right when “Survivor: Winners at War” premieres on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

