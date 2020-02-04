Here’s how the 2 tribes on ‘Survivor: Winners at War’ are divided for Season 40

When “Survivor: Winners at War” premieres Wednesday, February 12 on CBS, the 20 returning champs will be divided into two tribes: red Dakal (see above) and blue Sele (see below). How the tribe designations might affect the game remains to be seen, but there are several things to note about who ended up on what beach. For starters, married couple Rob Mariano and Amber Mariano have been understandably split up — he’s on Sele, she’s on Dakal. Of course, that still may not matter when it comes to their fellow players seeing the pair as the ultimate threat.
Other tidbits to note about the Season 40 tribe designations:
Remember the epic feud between Sandra Diaz-Twine and Tony Vlachos in “Game Changers”? Well, we’re about to see round two as both champions are on the Dakal tribe.
“Cook Islands” co-stars Parvati Shallow and Yul Kwon won’t be able to watch each other’s backs (at least, not at first) since she’s wearing blue and he’s donning red.
Former “Cops-R-Us” alliance Sarah Lacina and Tony will be reunited on the Dakal beach, but are there any hard feelings since he voted her out in “Cagayan”?
Natalie Anderson and Jeremy Collins first competed together in “San Juan del Sur” where they voted together every single time. Since they’re both wearing Sele buffs, watch for their friendship to be rekindled on day one.
Here’s the complete lineup for the two tribes on “Survivor: Winners at War”:
DAKAL
Tyson Apostol (“Blood vs. Water”)
39, Mesa, Arizona
Sophie Clarke (“South Pacific”)
29, Santa Monica, California
Sandra Diaz-Twine (“Pearl Islands” & “Heroes vs. Villains”)
44, Riverview, Florida
Wendell Holland (“Ghost Island”)
35, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Yul Kwon (“Cook Islands”)
44, Los Altos, California
Sarah Lacina (“Game Changers”)
34, Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Amber Mariano (“All-Stars”)
40, Pensacola, Florida
Kim Spradlin-Wolfe (“One World”)
36, San Antonio, Texas
Tony Vlachos (“Cagayan”)
45, Allendale, New Jersey
Nick Wilson (“David vs. Goliath”)
28, Williamsburg, Kentucky
SELE
Natalie Anderson (“San Juan del Sur”)
33, Edgewater, New Jersey
Danni Boatwright (“Guatemala”)
43, Shawnee, Kansas
Jeremy Collins (“Cambodia”)
41, Foxborough, Massachusetts
Ben Driebergen (“Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers”)
36, Boise, Idaho
Michele Fitzgerald (“Kaoh Rong”)
29, Hoboken, New Jersey
Adam Klein (“Millennials vs. Gen X”)
28, Los Angeles, California
Rob Mariano (“Redemption Island”)
43, Pensacola, Florida
Parvati Shallow (“Micronesia”)
36, Los Angeles, California
Denise Stapley (“Philippines”)
48, Marion, Iowa
Ethan Zohn (“Africa”)
45, Hillsborough, New Hampshire
SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Survivor’?
Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win a spot on our Season 40 leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.