‘Survivor’: 12 most disturbing moments ranked from uncomfortable to ugly

“Survivor” can be one of the most entertaining shows on television, an adventure on a deserted island where strangers out-maneuver each other and compete in fun challenges. It can also be immensely uncomfortable when the illusion of the game fades away and real-life implications come into play. Above you can scroll through our photos of the 12 most disturbing moments in “Survivor” history, ranked from uncomfortable to ugly.

The safety of the “Survivor” castaways is always of grave importance, which is what makes the show’s medical evacuations so unfortunate to watch. Some, like Michael Skupin in “The Australian Outback,” have an accident, falling in the fire and requiring medical attention. Others push themselves to the brink, like Russell Swan in “Samoa” and Caleb Reynolds in “Kaoh Rong.” These are the worst kinds of “Survivor” exits, and while there can be compelling drama in seeing a castaway push themselves, it’s always upsetting to see them forced from the game.

Then there are truly disturbing moments that range from unsettling to infuriating. Almost all of them have to do with despicable behavior from one person to another, whether it be Colton Cumbie‘s bigoted comments in “One World,” Brandon Hantz‘s meltdown in “Caramoan,” Dan Spilo‘s inappropriate touching in “Island of the Idols” that led to him being removed from the game, or Jeff Varner outing Zeke Smith in “Game Changers.”

Such moments expose the dark side of humanity to an extent that there’s no real joy in watching the show. They may be oddly compelling, like watching a trainwreck, but they also interrupt what should be a fun social experiment and game of strategy. As Jerri Manthey explained (to rousing boos) at the “Survivor: All Stars” reunion, “This entertainment is coming at a price,” and real lives are impacted because of being on “Survivor.” The show has gotten much better about doing the right thing and protecting players’ safety over the years, but once in a while, we see how reality TV can become a little too real for comfort.

