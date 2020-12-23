Susanne Bier (‘The Undoing’ showrunner) on mystery thriller starring Hugh Grant, Nicole Kidman [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

Susanne Bier was just as excited as anybody to watch her HBO limited series “The Undoing” unfold over recent weeks for audiences. She joined our Gold Derby Meet the Experts Showrunners panel this month (watch the exclusive video interview above), revealing that “it took off in a crazy way! The audience literally went into full gear speculating about who was the villain, who could they trust?”

The six-episode mystery thriller stars Hugh Grant as a man accused of the savage murder of his lover and Nicole Kidman as his steadfast wife. Other cast members included Edgar Ramirez, Donald Sutherland, Lily Rabe and Noah Jupe. Bier directed and served as executive producer alongside TV Hall of Fame member David E. Kelley, who wrote all of the segments.

She almost worked with Grant a few years ago and was finally able to snag him for this role. Of that decision she adds, “I gave him so much guilt at that point he just had to say yes this time…. Because he’s so charming and was this huge romantic comedy star, and I think he got really fed up with it. I think he wanted to access something darker… a sadness which has always been there, and this part was right for him.”

Bier is an Emmy winner for “The Night Manager.” Other projects have included “Bird Box,” “Serena,” “A Second Chance,” “Things We Lost in the Fire” and “After the Wedding.”

PREDICTthe 2021 Golden Globe nominees through February 3

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?