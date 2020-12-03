Taylor Dayne (‘The Masked Singer’ Popcorn) unmasked interview: ‘You guys made me cry under this mask’ [WATCH]

The Super Six took the stage on Wednesday night’s episode of “The Masked Singer,” with performers facing off for just three spots in the season finale. After losing a head to head battle with the Sun, it was Popcorn who was the first to unmask, revealing Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and actress Taylor Dayne. “I grew up listening to you,” said panelist Jenny McCarthy. “I was freaking out when I figured you out. You were amazing!” Watch Popcorn’s spine-tingling performance of Tina Turner‘s “Better Be Good to Me” above.

“I had a ball!” Taylor exclaimed during her unmasked interview with host Nick Cannon. “Nobody understands how amazing this show is.” But what was her favorite part about competing? “The creativity,” she revealed. “The magic between all of you up here. Craig [Robinson], I love you! I just wanted to say that.” Craig was a guest panelist on the episode who was particularly touched by Taylor’s performance. “You lifted us up tonight,” he said before asking if he can play piano for her sometime. Taylor was then moved to tears by Robin Thicke‘s glowing comments about her voice, stating, “You guys made me cry under this mask so many times.”

Both Jenny and Nicole Scherzinger correctly guessed Taylor was hiding behind the Popcorn mask before she revealed herself. Robin and Ken Jeong each submitted Tina Turner as their final guesses. Taylor, who has sold 75 million records worldwide, was launched into stardom when her debut album was released in 1987. She had seven top 10 hits including her first single, “Tell It To My Heart,” and her number one smash, “Love Will Lead You Back.”

Throughout the season there were numerous hints in Popcorn’s clue packages that pointed to Taylor’s identity. The cats in Popcorn’s package were a clue to Taylor’s starring role in the musical “Cats.” The matzo ball soup with bunny ears was a nod to Taylor’s victory over Joey Fatone on the show “Celebrity Cook-Off” and her winning dish. The heart monitor in Popcorn’s package was a hint to Taylor’s hit song, “With Every Beat of My Heart.”

Before getting burned by the Sun, Taylor took out all of her other competitors in Group A on the way to the Super Six. Previously eliminated from her cohort were Busta Rhymes as the Dragon, Brian Austin Green as the Giraffe, and the married duo Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black as the Snow Owls. The Sun, Crocodile and Mushroom advanced to the finale where one of them will win the Golden Mask trophy for Season 4.

