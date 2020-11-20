Megan Thee Stallion, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd will win the most American Music Awards, say our predictions

Hundreds of Gold Derby users have predicted the American Music Awards that will air on Sunday, November 22, and according to their combined forecasts, Megan Thee Stallion, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd will be the most awarded artists of the night. Do you agree? Scroll down to see our predicted winners listed by artist.

Swift only has four nominations at these kudos — half as many as nominations leaders The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch — but winners are decided by fans voting online, so all that matters is the passion of your fan base, and by that metric, Swift has few equals. So it’s not too surprising that we’re betting on her to sweep all of her categories: Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist, Favorite Pop/Rock Album (“Folklore“) and Favorite Music Video (“Cardigan“).

If we’re right, Swift will extend two of her AMA records. She’s already the most awarded artist in history with 29 trophies, and she has also won Artist of the Year more than anyone else (five times and counting). Not bad for a singer-songwriter who only turned 30 less than a year ago.

But we also think The Weeknd will win four times including Favorite Pop/Rock Song (“Blinding Lights”) and a sweep of the soul/R&B field. Megan The Stallion looks like she’ll be similarly dominant with a couple of victories for herself as an artist (Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Female Artist and New Artist of the Year) and a couple more for her duet with Cardi B, “WAP” (Collaboration of the Year and Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Song).

Cardi B’s not the only artist we’re predicting to prevail twice. We also think Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, BTS, Luke Combs, Dan and Shay, and the aforementioned Ricch will double up. Do you agree? See our artist predictions below, and make or update your own here in our predictions center before Sunday.

Megan Thee Stallion — 4 Wins

New Artist of the Year

Collaboration of the Year — “WAP”

Favorite Female Artist (Rap/Hip-Hop)

Favorite Song (Rap/Hip-Hop) — “WAP”

Taylor Swift — 4 Wins

Artist of the Year

Favorite Female Artist (Pop/Rock)

Favorrite Album (Pop/Rock) — “Folklore”

Favorite Music Video — “Cardigan”

The Weeknd — 4 Wins

Favorite Song (Pop/Rock) — “Blinding Lights”

Favorite Male Artist (Soul/R&B)

Favorite Album (Soul/R&B) — “After Hours”

Favorite Song (Soul/R&B) — “Heartless”

Cardi B — 2 Wins

Collaboration of the Year — “WAP”

Favorite Song (Rap/Hip-Hop) — “WAP”

Bad Bunny — 2 Wins

Favorite Male Artist (Latin)

Favorite Album (Latin) — “YHLQMDLG”

Justin Bieber — 2 Wins

Favorite Male Artist (Pop/Rock)

Favorite Song (Country) — “10,000 Hours”

BTS — 2 Wins

Favorite Duo or Group (Pop/Rock)

Favorite Social Artist

Luke Combs — 2 Wins

Favorite Male Artist (Country)

Favorite Album (Country) — “What You See is What You Get”

Dan and Shay — 2 Wins

Favorite Duo or Group (Country)

Favorite Song (Country) — “10,000 Hours”

Roddy Ricch — 2 Wins

Favorite Male Artist (Rap/Hip-Hop)

Favorite Album (Rap/Hip-Hop) — “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial”

Black Eyed Peas and J Balvin — 1 Win

Favorite Song (Latin) — “Ritmo”

Doja Cat — 1 Win

Favorite Female Artist (Soul/R&B)

Billie Eilish — 1 Win

Favorite Alternative Rock Artist

Karol G — 1 Win

Favorite Female Artist (Latin)

Lady Gaga — 1 Win

Favorite Electronic Dance Music Artist

Maren Morris — 1 Win

Favorite Female Artist (Country)

