Taylor Swift ‘Evermore’ reactions: Snap judgments from fans range from ‘great’ to ‘kind of boring’ to ‘you get addicted’

In July Taylor Swift released a surprise album, “Folklore,” and less than five months later she has come out with a surprise companion album, “Evermore,” which dropped on December 11. Is it as good as its predecessor? Less than 12 hours after its release, music fans in our forums have already devoured it, some of them multiple times. And they have opinions. Scroll down to read some of their comments, and join the discussion here.

Swift explained the quick release of more new music on social media, saying, “We just couldn’t stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the ‘Folklorian’ woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in.”

As with “Folklore,” Swift made “Evermore” largely with the help of co-writer and producer Aaron Dessner of the rock band The National (who are featured on the track “Coney Island”). She also performs with alternative sister trio Haim and teams up again with Bon Iver, with whom she just earned a Grammy nomination for their “Folklore” collab “Exile.” Also like “Folklore,” she co-wrote a couple of songs with William Bowery, the pseudonym of her life partner Joe Alwyn.

Have you already listened to “Evermore”? How do you think it compares to “Folklore” and the rest of Swift’s impressive discography? Check out some of the initial reactions below, and let us know what you think.

Breathe: “I finished listening for the third full time. It’s a great solid album. It is not better than ‘Folklore’ but serves as the proposal to be the part two, b-side, the complementary album.”

epiphany: “It’s growing on me, definitely her second best album after ‘Folklore.'”

Miss Americana: “There are no skips in this album. She has more freedom here than ‘Folklore,’ she talks more. I can understand why she wanted to dig more the ‘Folklore’ direction … Choose a song, listen to it four times and you get addicted. It works with all of them. Once you notice the small details, you want to revisit.”

Final2: “I like it, it’s just more ‘Folklore’ … ‘Folklore’ was the real surprise, which is why I think everyone is going over this with a magnifying glass. Is it my favorite album of hers? No. Is it one of her best? Yes.”

KingOfMovies: “Best songs: ‘Willow,’ ‘Gold Rush,’ ‘No Body, No Crime,’ ‘Cowboy Like Me’ and ‘Evermore’ are my favorite on my first listen. ‘Willow’ is a guaranteed SOTY nominee [at the Grammys] and ‘No Body, No Crime could be a ROTY contender. But I do think ‘Evermore’ will not get nominated for AOTY.”

01102005: “‘Evermore’ is a solid album but kind of boring at times. It does not live up to ‘Folklore.’ I hope her next album (whenever it is) is not the same as this. I hope ‘Evermore’ doesn’t flop, kinda scared. She should go back to pop to be honest (not songs like ‘ME!’). Just smart lyrics with catchy pop tune.”

