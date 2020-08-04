Taylor Swift’s surprise album ‘Folklore’ is already the bestselling of 2020 and likely Grammy nominee for Album of the Year

Unsurprisingly, Taylor Swift‘s new album “Folklore” debuted at number-one on the Billboard 200 albums chart. But despite only a few hours notice before its release, it still achieved the best week for any album since, well, Swift’s last album “Lover” from last summer. And it has already skyrocketed into our top eight predicted Grammy nominees for Album of the Year.

“Folklore” achieved 846,000 album units, which are calculated by combining traditional album sales, individual track sales and on-demand streams. Of that total, 615,000 are in album sales, which is not only the biggest sales week for any album this year but also already makes it the bestselling album of 2020 — period. That’s not all, though. Its 289.85 million streams are the most for any album by a woman this year, and it sets a new record for female artists as her seventh to debut at number-one.

And there’s even more. Since we added “Folklore” to our Grammy Awards predictions center upon its surprise release, it has already ascended into our top eight for Album of the Year. Our official odds are calculated by combining the predictions of over 1,500 Gold Derby users and counting, and as of this writing it ranks sixth with 20/1 odds. Swift hasn’t been nominated for the top prize at the Grammys since she won it for the second time with “1989” in 2016. But “Folklore” is the best reviewed album of her career, so it may be the collection that gets her back into the top contest.

Not bad for an album nobody knew about this time two weeks ago.

Be sure to make your Grammy predictions so that record executives and top name stars can see how their music is faring in our Grammy odds. Don’t be afraid to jump in now since you can keep changing your predictions until nominees are announced. And join in the fierce debate over the 2021 Grammys taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our music forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.