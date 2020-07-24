Taylor Swift fans are already devouring her surprise album ‘Folklore’: ‘This album is a f*cking masterpiece’

It has only been 11 months since Taylor Swift released her seventh studio album, “Lover,” but the COVID-19 pandemic inspired her to release her eighth on July 24: “Folklore” was announced by Swift mere hours before its release, but fans already started devouring it overnight. Its lead single is “Cardigan,” for which the music video was released concurrent with the album. Watch it above. And scroll down to read some early reactions from music fans in our forums.

Swift said in a statement, “Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with.”

Surprise album releases aren’t uncommon these days, but before now Swift had stuck to the more traditional model of building anticipation with lots of advance promotion and one or two big single and music video releases. She explained in her Instagram announcement on July 23, “I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into” the 16 songs for this album, which she wrote and recorded in isolation during the pandemic.

But the album still includes a collaboration with Bon Iver and songwriting and production help from Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff. And the music video, which Swift directed herself with cinematography by Oscar nominee Rodrigo Prieto (“Brokeback Mountain,” “The Irishman“) is elaborately shot and designed, though a note at the end of the video explains that it was produced with the help of on-set medics and COVID-19 compliance personnel with strict guidelines about PPE, sanitation and social distancing. Swift is the only person featured in the video, which probably helped in keeping six feet apart.

What do you think of the new album and its accompanying video so far? Judging from some of the comments here in our forums, a number of fans already listened to it multiple times in the first 10 hours alone. Read some of their comments below, and join their discussion here.

vinny: “I LOVE THIS ALBUM. A+. Every track is perfect except for ‘Invisible String,’ which isn’t bad but isn’t great either. My favs are ‘My Tears Ricochet’ and ‘Cardigan.'”

5arteet: “‘Folklore’ is easily her best since ‘1989.’ Fav tracks: ‘The Last Great American Dynasty,’ ‘Exile,’ ‘Mirrorball,’ ‘Seven,’ ‘August,’ ‘Betty.'”

JustGuy89: “Tay could easily come for three Grammys: Song, Pop Duo and Pop Album. This album is a f*cking masterpiece! … It’s crazy how this is such a departure yet so quintessential Taylor. Truly an artist.”

alex00g2: “Overall, I’m enjoying this album quite a lot. Positives: songwriting, production, her voice suits this type of music, her most cohesive album in a long time. Negatives: While it’s cohesive, it needs more sonic variety, too long which might be less of a problem if there was more sonic variety.”

rue: “The is quickly becoming one of my favorites from her. Best tracks: ‘Cardigan,’ ‘The Last Great American Dynasty,’ ‘Exile’ (feat. Bon Iver), ‘My Tears Ricochet,’ ‘August,’ ‘Illicit Affairs,’ ‘Betty,’ ‘Hoax.’ Worst tracks: ‘This is Me Trying,’ ‘Peace.’ Overall: 9/10.”

Be sure to make your Grammy predictions so that record executives and top name stars can see how their music is faring in our Grammy odds. Don’t be afraid to jump in now since you can keep changing your predictions until nominees are announced. And join in the fierce debate over the 2021 Grammys taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our music forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.