Taylor Swift will earn the most Grammy nominations, according to our readers, but just how many could she get?

The Grammy nominations are coming up on November 24, so we asked our readers who they thought would get the most bids. They answered decisively that it would be Taylor Swift even though her last two albums, “Reputation” and “Lover,” underperformed with the recording academy. But there’s good reason to believe she’ll get back in voters’ good graces. Scroll down to see our complete poll results.

A whopping 57% of respondents said Swift would come out on top in the Grammy nominations, and it might be due in large part to just how many opportunities she has. Her surprise album “Folklore” quickly became the most critically acclaimed of her career and the bestselling of the year (the first 2020 release to sell more than one million copies in the US). So despite the Album of the Year snubs for her last two releases, this collection might be undeniable to voters.

Her lead single from the album, “Cardigan,” could likewise earn nominations for Record of the Year and Song of the Year, as well as Best Pop Solo Performance. Her duet with Bon Iver, “Exile,” gives her an additional chance for a nom in Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Yet another song from the album, “Betty,” could return her to the country categories with noms for Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song.

But her chances don’t stop there. Her Netflix documentary “Miss Americana” could contend for Best Music Film, and she wrote a new song for it, “Only the Young,” that could make the cut for Best Visual Media Song. And “The Man,” which won her an MTV Video Music Award for her direction, could give her a shot at Best Music Video.

So even if she misses in a couple of categories, she could still end up in the double digits. That would be more nominations than she has ever received in a single year. To date her biggest haul was in 2010 when she racked up eight nominations and ended up winning Album of the Year for “Fearless.” If she does end up leading the totals are our readers are forecasting, does that mean she’ll win Album of the Year for the third time in her career?

