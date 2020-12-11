Taylor Swift (‘Willow’): What do you think of the lead single from her SECOND surprise album of 2020?

For the second time in 2020, Taylor Swift has released a surprise album. Less than five months after she dropped “Folklore” on an unsuspecting public, she released companion album “Evermore” on December 11. With it came a music video for its lead single “Willow.” Watch it above, and let us know what you think in the comments.

Swift co-wrote “Willow” with Aaron Dessner of the rock band The Nationals. Dessner co-wrote and produced much of “Evermore,” as he did on “Folklore” earlier this year. Her collaboration with him has marked an evolution of her sound away from the sunnier pop of previous efforts into a more contemplative indie pop and folk style. And critics responded well to it, giving “Folklore” the best reviews of her career.

The Grammys responded well to it too. “Folklore” earned Swift nominations for Album of the Year and Song of the Year (“Cardigan“). If she wins the top album prize again it’ll be her third victory in that category (following “Fearless” in 2010 and “1989” in 2016). That would tie the record held by triple champs Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder and Paul Simon.

A new eligibility period started on September 1, so “Evermore” itself won’t be eligible until the 2022 Grammys, but voting for 2021’s winners got underway on December 7 and will continue until January 4, so the release of another new album could influence the outcomes. If voters like “Evermore” they might vote for “Folklore” as a way to honor her substantial overall achievements during the year. Or maybe if they like it better they could decide to honor someone else now and save their Swift accolades for next year.

What do you think of “Willow”? And will “Evermore” give “Folklore” an extra Grammy boost?

