Taylor Swift wins top honors at American Music Awards and said thanks from a location that should make fans VERY happy

It was all The Weeknd all the time at the 2020 American Music Awards, but when the final prize of the night was announced, it was a familiar favorite who took top honors: Taylor Swift claimed Artist of the Year for a record-extending sixth time. She also won Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist and Favorite Music Video (“Cardigan”). She couldn’t be at the event in person, but she had a good reason: in her video thank-yous she explained that she was in the studio re-recording all her old music. Check out the complete list of AMA winners here.

Swift’s devoted followers are well aware that the singer-songwriter has been in a battle over the rights to her past recordings. Music mogus Scooter Braun had bought the masters for her first six albums against Swift’s wishes, and it was recently reported that Braun himself sold them again to a private equity firm. But Swift now has the right to rerecord those six albums, and that’s exactly what she’s doing in the studio where she originally recorded them.

The three victories for Swift bring her lifetime total to 32 AMAs, which extends her other record as the most awarded artist in the history of these kudos. But there was plenty of love to go around. The aforementioned Weeknd got to accept three trophies during the broadcast: Favorite Soul/R&B Male Artist, Favorite Soul/R&B Song (“Heartless”) and Favorite Soul/R&B Album (“After Hours“).

Justin Bieber was also a triple winner, claiming Favorite Pop/Rock Male Artist and a pair of prizes for “10,000 Hours,” his collaboration with Dan and Shay: Collaboration of the Year and Favorite Country Song. Dan and Shay themselves collected a third trophy as Favorite Country Duo or Group, while Doja Cat visited the podium twice to collect her honors as New Artist of the Year and Favorite Soul/R&B Female Artist.

BTS closed the show with a performance of their songs “Life Goes On” and “Dynamite,” and they also won both of their nominations as Favorite Social Artist and Favorite Pop/Rock Duo or Group. To date, the Korean boy band has never lost at the AMAs when nominated. What did you think of the list of winners, and are you excited to hear new versions of Taylor Swift’s classic songs?

