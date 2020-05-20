Emmys 2020 exclusive: TBS, TNT and truTV category submissions

In a Gold Derby exclusive, we have learned the category placements of the key Emmy Awards contenders for TBS, TNT and TruTV. For this season, the Turner network group has returning hits “The Last O.G.” (Tracy Morgan, Tiffany Haddish), “Conan” and “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” plus newcomer “Snowpiercer” (Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs) as part of their 2020 campaign.

Below, their list of lead, supporting and guest submissions for their comedy, drama and limited series, plus variety, reality and competition. More names might be added by the networks on the final Emmy ballot. Also note that performers not included on this list may well be submitted by their personal reps.

“ALL ELITE WRESTLING” (TNT)

Structured Reality Program

“AT HOME WITH AMY SEDARIS” (truTV)

Variety Sketch Series

Comedy Actress – Amy Sedaris

Comedy Supporting Actor – Cole Escola

Comedy Guest Actor – TBA

Comedy Guest Actress – TBA

“CONAN” (TBS)

Variety Talk Series

“CONAN WITHOUT BORDERS: GHANA” (TBS)

Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

“FULL FRONTAL WITH SAMANTHA BEE” (TBS)

Variety Talk Series

“IMPRACTICAL JOKERS” (truTV)

Structured Reality Program

“IT’S PERSONAL WITH AMY HOGGART” (truTV)

Structured Reality Program

“THE LAST O.G.” (TBS)

Comedy Series

Comedy Actor – Tracy Morgan

Comedy Supporting Actress – Tiffany Haddish

“MIRACLE WORKERS: DARK AGES” (TBS)

Limited Series

Movie/Limited Actor – Daniel Radcliffe

Movie/Limited Actress – Geraldine Viswanathan

Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Jon Bass, Steve Buscemi, Karan Soni

“THE MISERY INDEX” (TBS)

Competition Program

Reality Host – Jameela Jamil

“SNOWPIERCER” (TNT)

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Daveed Diggs

Drama Actress – Jennifer Connelly

Drama Supporting Actor – Iddo Goldberg, Mike O’Malley, Steven Ogg

Drama Supporting Actress – Annalaise Basso, Lena Hall, Mickey Summer, Sheila Vand, Alison Wright

“TEAM COCO (TBS)

Derivative Interactive Program

Original Interactive Program

Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

PREDICT the 2020 Emmy nominees now; change through July 28

Be sure to make your Emmy predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their TV shows and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the nominees are announced on July 28. And join in the fun debate over the 2020 Emmys taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our television forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions