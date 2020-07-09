‘Unbelievable,’ ‘Watchmen’ lead Television Critics Association Awards nominations

“Unbelievable” and “Watchmen” topped Thursday’s 36th Television Critics Association Awards nominations with four bids each, including Program of the Year.

The two limited series will vie for the top honor against “Better Call Saul,” “Mrs. America,” “Schitt’s Creek” and “Succession.” Those four shows have the second most nominations at three apiece.

“Watchmen” and “Unbelievable” are also shortlisted in the movie/miniseries race alongside “Little Fires Everywhere,” “Mrs. America,” “Normal People” and “The Plot Against America.”

There are seven nominees in Individual Achievement in Drama: Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”), Kaitlyn Dever (“Unbelievable”), Regina King (“Watchmen”), Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True”), Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”), Jeremy Strong (“Succession”) and Merritt Wever (“Unbelievable”). Last year’s champ was Michelle Williams for “Fosse/Verdon.”

The comedy acting contenders are Pamela Adlon (“Better Things”), Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”), Elle Fanning (“The Great”), Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”), Issa Rae (“Insecure”) and Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”).

Last year, “Fleabag” dominated the TCA Awards en route to the Emmys, sweeping the comedy field (creator/star Phoebe Waller-Bridge won acting) and snagging Program of the Year, so we’ll definitely have new winners in those categories. The comedy series nominees are “Better Things,” “Dead to Me,” “The Good Place,” “Insecure,” “Schitt’s Creek” and “What We Do in the Shadows.”

“Better Call Saul” took home the drama series prize last year and is nominated again opposite “The Crown,” “Euphoria,” “The Good Fight,” “Pose” and “Succession.”

The Outstanding New Program field features “The Great,” “The Mandalorian,” “The Morning Show,” “Never Have I Ever,” “Watchmen” and “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.”

HBO leads all networks with 16 nominations, followed by Netflix with 10 and seven for FX/FX on Hulu.

Winners, along with recipients of the Career Achievement and Heritage Awards, will be announced late summer, as the summer TCA tour, during which the awards ceremony takes place, has been canceled due to COVID-19.

See the full list of nominees below.

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America” – FX on Hulu

Kaitlyn Dever, “Unbelievable” – Netflix

Regina King, “Watchmen” – HBO

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True” – HBO

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul” – AMC

Jeremy Strong, “Succession” – HBO

Merritt Wever, “Unbelievable” – Netflix

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things” – FX

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me” – Netflix

Elle Fanning, “The Great” – Hulu

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek” – Pop TV

Issa Rae, “Insecure” – HBO

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy” – Hulu

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

“60 Minutes” – CBS (2012 Winner in Category)

“Frontline” – PBS (Eight-time Winner in Category)

“Hillary” – Hulu

“The Last Dance” – ESPN

“McMillions” – HBO

“The Rachel Maddow Show” – MSNBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

“Cheer” – Netflix

“Encore!” – Disney+

“Holey Moley” – ABC

“Making It” – NBC

“Top Chef All-Stars L.A.” – Bravo

“We’re Here!” – HBO

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

“Carmen Sandiego” – Netflix

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” – PBS Kids (2016 Winner in Category)

“Molly of Denali” – PBS Kids

“Odd Squad” – PBS Kids

“Wild Kratts” – PBS Kids

“Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum” – PBS Kids

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SKETCH/VARIETY SHOWS

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” – HBO

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” – Comedy Central

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” –TBS

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” – HBO (2019 and 2018 Winner in Category)

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” – NBC

“Saturday Night Live” – NBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIE OR MINISERIES

“Little Fires Everywhere” – Hulu

“Mrs. America” – FX on Hulu

“Normal People” – Hulu

“The Plot Against America” – HBO

“Unbelievable” – Netflix

“Watchmen” – HBO

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

“The Great” – Hulu

“The Mandalorian” – Disney+

“The Morning Show” – AppleTV+

“Never Have I Ever” – Netflix

“Watchmen” – HBO

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” – NBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

“Better Call Saul” – AMC (2019 Winner in Category)

“The Crown” – Netflix

“Euphoria” – HBO

“The Good Fight” – CBS All Access

“Pose” – FX

“Succession” – HBO

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

“Better Things” – FX

“Dead to Me” – Netflix

“The Good Place” – NBC (2018 Winner in Category)

“Insecure” – HBO

“Schitt’s Creek” – Pop TV

“What We Do in the Shadows” – FX

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

“Better Call Saul” – AMC

“Mrs. America” – FX on Hulu

“Schitt’s Creek” – Pop TV

“Succession” – HBO

“Unbelievable” – Netflix

“Watchmen” – HBO

