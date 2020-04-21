Team Blake Shelton poll: Which artist do YOU want to win ‘The Voice’ Season 18?

Tour our photos above for a closer look at Blake Shelton’s current artists for “The Voice” Season 18. At the conclusion of the blind auditions, Team Blake consisted of 10 total artists (down from 12 in recent years). Some of those contestants were then eliminated or stolen in the battles and knockouts. Will any of the remaining five artists give Blake his seventh victory as a coach? He previously prevailed with Jermaine Paul (Season 2), Cassadee Pope (Season 3), Danielle Bradbery (Season 4), Craig Wayne Boyd (Season 7), Sundance Head (Season 11) and Chloe Kohanski (Season 13). Vote in our poll below for who you want to win.

Todd Tilghman is the lead pastor at the church where he grew up and is married to his high school sweetheart. After having three children together, he and his wife decided to adopt. With help from friends and the community, they pieced together $20,000 and brought home a new daughter. Less than a year later, the agency called saying their daughter’s sister also needed a home. After an anonymous donation, the Tilghmans were able to adopt her as well and now have eight children together. While Todd has always loved singing, he has spent his life focused on serving other people and comes to “The Voice” to finally do something for himself and his family.

Toneisha Harris grew up around music and joined her mom and aunts in their traveling gospel group when she was 12. Her mom was very strict about only singing gospel music, but her father would take her on secret car rides where she could sing R&B. Toneisha remained in the gospel group for 15 years, but after her father passed away, she decided to go solo and pursue R&B. Just as her career was taking off, Toneisha’s son was diagnosed with leukemia and her whole world stopped. Her son is now cancer-free and Toneisha comes to “The Voice” stage to make the most of her second start at music.

Joei Fulco’s first performance was at two years old when she joined her dad’s band onstage to sing “Jingle Bells” in front of 2,000 people. Her dad was a professional bodybuilder until he quit to be a traveling musician, taking the family all over the world. Now Joei and her siblings all play with their dad in the family band and make their living as musicians. She describes her close-knit family as the modern-day Partridge Family and has never been separated from them for more than a week. Outside of music, Joei competes in amateur mixed martial arts and bodybuilding contests and speaks three languages.

Joanna Serenko started piano and voice lessons at 6 and later went on to join marching band, show choir and musical theater. After opening for a local musician in high school, Joanna started to gain traction in her community and recently won a citywide talent competition. Joanna’s mother is a nurse and would love for her to pursue a job in the medical field. However, her mom and dad are very encouraging of her musical aspirations and are both in support of her decision to put college on hold and pave her own path while chasing her dreams on “The Voice.”

Todd Michael Hall found his passion for heavy metal music at 15 when he joined his brother’s band. He put music on the backburner after college and started working at his family’s manufacturing company. During that time, he started a pen pal relationship with a woman from India who was a fan of his former band. After three years of writing, he flew out to meet her and proposed on his second trip. They now have three kids and live in Michigan, where Todd is the head of his family’s manufacturing company and owner of a climbing gym that he offers free of charge. Outside of work and being a dad, Todd gigs abroad two months a year with the heavy metal band Riot.

