Team Blake Shelton (‘The Voice’) update: Hello to Joanna Serenko, goodbye to Levi Watkins and Cam Spinks

During Monday’s first knockout episode of “The Voice” Season 18, Team Blake Shelton said hello to new artist Joanna Serenko and goodbye to Levi Watkins and Cam Spinks. The country superstar stole Joanna from John Legend‘s team in a hard-fought battle against Nick Jonas, bringing Blake’s number of artists to six. Tour our photos above for a closer look at Blake’s updated team for “The Voice” Season 18.

After John cut Joanna from his team, the St. Louis, Missouri native had a big choice to make: should she rekindle her relationship with Nick, who eliminated her in the battles, or try someone new with Blake? “We had a great run, but I just think I just need to move on,” Joanna told Nick as the studio audience applauded wildly. “I’m gonna go with Blake.”

Blake was on cloud nine after Joanna made her decision, declaring backstage, “I stole Joanna because she has a star quality about her. She’s got an incredible voice. I love that as a 43-year-old man I can say that a girl left Nick Jonas for me. We’re going straight into the lives now and I gotta figure out what we’re gonna do.” Nick tried to save face by explaining he has “a plan” going forward, but who’s he kidding? He really wanted to have Joanna back on his team where she started.

As for Blake’s two eliminations in the knockouts, he much preferred Joei Fulco‘s rendition of “When Will I Be Loved” over Levi’s cover of “I Ain’t Living Long Like This,” so he advanced Joei to the live shows. And he loved Todd Tilghman‘s take on “Anymore” more than Cam’s version of “Rumor,” so viewers will be seeing much more of Todd going forward.

Blake’s current Season 18 artists are Joanna, Joei, Todd, Toneisha Harris, Cedrice and saved contestant Todd Michael Hall. Will any of these team members give Blake his seventh victory as a coach? He previously prevailed with Jermaine Paul (Season 2), Cassadee Pope (Season 3), Danielle Bradbery (Season 4), Craig Wayne Boyd (Season 7), Sundance Head (Season 11) and Chloe Kohanski (Season 13).

