Team John Legend poll: Which artist do YOU want to win ‘The Voice’ Season 18?

Tour our photos above for a closer look at John Legend’s current artists for “The Voice” Season 18. At the conclusion of the blind auditions, Team Legend consisted of 10 total artists (down from 12 in recent years). Some of those contestants were then eliminated or stolen in the battles and knockouts. Will any of the remaining five artists give John his second victory as a coach? He previously prevailed with Maelyn Jarmon (Season 16). Vote in our poll below for who you want to win.

Zan Fiskum grew up surrounded by music through her mother being a piano and vocal teacher. The whole family participated in a local dinner theater – from helping backstage to performing – which began her love for music and the arts. Zan started gigging at 16 and dedicates most of her time to music. She is also passionate about minimalism and likes to keep everything Zen and mellow. Zan is a worship leader at her church and currently lives in her parents’ backyard in an RV she renovated herself.

Mike Jerel grew up with a single mom and grandmother who helped raise him and his brother. He was inspired to pursue music after his grandmother bought him a drum set. She would sing at retirement homes and take him along so he could play backup. Spending this time with her taught him to always give back. Mike went on to study music education and became a middle school chorus teacher. He lost his grandmother to cancer in 2014, but started a foundation in her name where he performs at retirement homes just like she did. Outside of the foundation, Mike now sings on a cruise ship and teaches private vocal lessons.

Mandi Castillo has always loved singing and was inspired by her uncle, a popular Tejano singer, to take music more seriously. Mandi performed at her uncle’s gigs for years and moved to San Diego after high school to pursue music on her own. It was hard for Mandi to be so far from family, especially last year when her mom needed a new kidney. Mandi wasn’t a match, but donated her kidney to someone else to help her mom get one sooner. Now with her mom healthy again, Mandi comes to “The Voice” hoping to prove that her move for music was worth it.

CammWess was raised in a strict, athletic household where sports became his priority. His mother, a registered nurse, and his father, an Army Ranger, always pushed him to play two sports. Camm loved basketball and dreamed of playing in the NBA until an injury in high school turned his focus toward music. He dedicated himself to singing in choir and taught himself to play piano after spending all of his free time practicing. Camm has put college on hold while he pursues music full-time.

Nelson Cade III was raised in a strict Christian household where he and his siblings weren’t allowed to listen to the radio. After starting first grade, Nelson begged his parents for piano lessons. They agreed, under the condition that he couldn’t quit once he started. Nelson mastered piano, learned guitar and eventually began singing. At 15, Nelson started dating Stephanie, who is now his fiancée, the same year he lost his little brother to brain cancer. Stephanie became his rock during the hardest part of his life and is still the biggest supporter of his music after 12 years together. Nelson recently quit his job to pursue music full-time.

