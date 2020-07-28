‘Good’ news: Ted Danson just stretched his own Emmy record to 14 nominations in comedy actor

For the third consecutive year — and the final time for “The Good Place” — Ted Danson has extended his own Emmy record in Best Comedy Actor with his 14th nomination on Tuesday.

Danson is up against Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”), Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”), Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”), Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”) and Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”).

The actor grabbed the solo record two years ago when he earned his 12th bid and the first one for “The Good Place,” following it up with another one last year. He was previously in a three-way tie at 11 nominations with Alan Alda and Kelsey Grammer for 14 years.

Alda was the first to accrue 11 bids, all for “M*A*S*H,” prevailing in 1974 and ’82. Danson also went 11 for 11 for “Cheers,” with wins in 1990 and ’93. Grammer also headlined a 11-year show, “Frasier,” but he was only nominated for 10 of them, getting snubbed in 2003. His 11th bid, however, was also for playing Dr. Frasier Crane in an episode of “Wings”in 1992, the one year when the Emmys allowed guest stars to compete in the regular acting races. Grammer won four times, a record he shares with Carroll O’Connor (“All in the Family”), Michael J. Fox (“Family Ties,” “Spin City”) and Jim Parsons (“The Big Bang Theory”).

Nobody else has hit double digits in nominations in this category. The next closest are Fox, O’Connor and Tony Shalhoub, who triumphed three times for “Monk” and received his third straight comedy supporting actor bid Tuesday for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” for which he won last year.

Danson now has a total of 18 career nominations, but just those two aforementioned victories. If he wins for his last “Good Place” hurrah, he’d join Fox and Richard Mulligan as the only people to win comedy actor for multiple shows.

“The Good Place” earned six nominations total on Tuesday — the most in a single year during its run — including comedy series, a guest bid for former nominee Maya Rudolph, and for the first time, nominations for supporting players D’Arcy Carden and William Jackson Harper.

