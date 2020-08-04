Ted Danson (‘The Good Place’): Emmys 2020 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Ted Danson is entering “The Good Place” episode “Whenever You’re Ready” as his 2020 Emmy Awards submission for Best Comedy Actor. This program aired January 30 and was the 13th/14th and final episode of the fourth season for the NBC show.

In this series finale, immortal being Michael (Danson) wants the same fulfillment in his life that he sees in the mortals. He wants to enter the new afterlife system but the door does not work for him. The Judge makes him human, allowing him to live on Earth.

SEE 2020 Emmy nominations complete list: All the nominees for the 72nd Emmy Awards

Danson previously won two Emmys for “Cheers” among his 18 career nominations. For this 2020 contest, he is competing against previous winners Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”) and Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”), past nominees Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”) and Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”) and rookie contender Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”).

