‘Ted Lasso’: Golden Globes dark horse for Best Comedy Series? The HFPA loves brand new shows

“Ted Lasso” on Apple TV+ ranks among our top 10 Golden Globe contenders for Best Comedy Series, according to the combined predictions of Gold Derby users. But might it be an even stronger contender for the win than we think? Never underestimate the power of a brand new show at the Globes. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association that decides the Globes eats those up.

The series stars Jason Sudeikis as the title character, an American football coach hired to coach an English football team even though he knows nothing about English football — that is, soccer. Its 10-episode first season ran from August to October with strong reviews (71 on MetaCritic, 86% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes). And it has been renewed for a second season, which doesn’t hurt its awards chances; cancellation often carries stigma.

And the fact that the show just debuted is even better. Other awards groups like SAG and the Emmys are sometimes a year or so behind when it comes to awarding a program, but the Golden Globes are just the opposite. They typically like to plant their flag in a cool new show: over the last 10 years, six Best Comedy Series winners prevailed for their first seasons: “Girls” (2013), “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (2014), “Transparent” (2015), “Atlanta” (2017), “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (2018) and “The Kominsky Method” (2019).

Currently leading our racetrack odds is “Schitt’s Creek” in the wake of its unprecedented sweep at the Emmys. It has never been nominated at the Globes before, but it’s hoping the HFPA treats it like they did “Fleabag,” which won Best Comedy Series last year for its second season despite being ignored for its first.

Ranked second is Hulu’s period costume dramedy “The Great,” which debuted earlier this spring. Among the shows in our current top 10, it’s the only 2020 debut besides “Ted Lasso,” and “Lasso” premiered more recently so it may be fresher in voters’ mind. and “The Great” underperformed at the Emmys, only picking up noms for its writing and directing; it remains to be seen how other awards groups will greet it.

“Ted Lasso,” on the other hand, is completely untested on the awards scene, but that’s often just how the Golden Globes like it.

