40% of blockbuster-denied film fans plan to see ‘Tenet’ when it lands in select U.S. theaters on Sept. 3 [POLL RESULTS]

Warner Bros. initially announced that Christopher Nolan‘s coronavirus-delayed tentpole “Tenet,” about a secret agent on a mission to prevent the outbreak of World War III, would first open in 70 countries worldwide in theaters starting on August 26. Moviegoers in Canada would be able to purchase tickets on August 27. As for a U.S. release, the studio is expected to play in select cities on Thursday, Sept. 3 — right before the Labor Day holiday. The hotly anticipated spy thriller was supposed to open July 17 but has been pushed back serveral times.

Which theater chains will be operational in time for the opening? AMC was the first to announce they will re-open their multiplexes in mid-to-late August. With the news that “Tenet” will open stateside despite the ongoing pandemic, Regal decided to re-open their theaters as well this month with the promise they will enforce health and safety measures. That includes mandatory use of masks for employees and patrons. Most theaters in the country have been shuttered since mid-March.

SEE 29% pick 2-time Oscar-nominee David Fincher (‘Mank’) as most overdue director, while Spike Lee and Christopher Nolan tie at 24% [POLL RESULTS]

The $200 million-plus blockbuster that stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki begs to be seen on the big screen given Nolan’s penchant for atmospherics and cool effects. But we asked you in a poll whether you would take the risk of putting your health and well-being in the hands of ushers and cleaning staff.

Gold Derby voters responded, with a hefty 40% saying they would trust the theater to enforce social distancing and ensure surfaces are sanitary. Meanwhile, cooped-up cinemaphiles they are willing to take a chance for their mental health and would gladly wear a mask to see “Tenet.”

SEE Christopher Nolan greatest films: All 9 movies ranked worst to best include ‘Dunkirk,’ ‘The Dark Knight,’ ‘Inception’

But 17% weren’t so gung-ho about relying on theater employees to properly sanitize the enviroment while making sure the attendees follow the rules. Another 17% say they won’t return to theaters until there is an effective vaccine. This will be a true test for whether theaters can bounced back from missing out one of its most profitable periods.

SEE ‘Dunkirk’: Christopher Nolan on why it’s ‘one of the greatest stories in human history’ [WATCH]

In an interview with The Journal, the son of Denzel Washington had this to say about how he felt about his film’s long route to the big screen. He admits the wait is frustrating. “I mean, I’m human,” the “BlacKkKlansman” star says on Zoom as he shelters in the Beverly Hills home of his parents.”I put everything into this film. You think it’s going to happen and they keep pushing it back. That can be disheartening. But it;s like your child. You want to send it to the best school, even if you have to wait a semester.”

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions