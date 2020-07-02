Terri Taylor (‘The Loudest Voice’ casting director) on how finding the right actors to play real life people ‘adds a layer to our process’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

Casting actors to play real life people “adds a layer to our process,” Terri Taylor reveals. That was especially true of “The Loudest Voice,” which recounts the rise and fall of Fox News founder Roger Ailes (Russell Crowe). The veteran casting director took viewers behind the curtain while appearing at Gold Derby’s Meet the BTL Experts panel, conducted virtually by managing editor Chris Beachum. Watch our exclusive video interview with Taylor above.

When trying to find the right actors to disappear into recognizable figures, Taylor not only looks for performers who are “talented,” but focuses on a number of “physical characteristics that make them also right in a physical sense… to that character that they’re going to be portraying.”

Given that, you wouldn’t necessarily think Oscar-winner Crowe (“Gladiator”) would be the right choice Ailes, who was ousted from his position at Fox News after allegations of sexual misconduct. That’s certainly what Crowe thought at first. “I think he needed time to think about it,” Taylor reveals. But once he said “yes,” it was up to “outstanding prosthetics” to help him “disappear” into the role.

The gamble paid off, with Crowe winning a Golden Globe for his performance. Taylor is proud that “there isn’t that adjustment period where you have to try to forget the actor who is portraying this real life individual. When you can immediately start watching episode one of ‘The Loudest Voice’ and just believe that you’re watching Roger Ailes, I think that is an incredible achievement.”

Taylor has had nominations with the Casting Society of America for “Get Out,” “Whiplash” and “Hitchcock” and won for “Crazy Rich Asians.” Other projects have included “The Invisible Man,” “Us” and “Halloween.”

