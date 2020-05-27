Terry Crews gives his Golden Buzzer to a choir for the second straight time in ‘America’s Got Talent’ season 15 premiere [WATCH]

“America’s Got Talent” kicked off season 15 on May 26 with a two-hour premiere. Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel are back as judges this season. They are joined by Heidi Klum, who returns to the panel after a one-year break, and newcomer Sofia Vergara. Terry Crews once again brings his trademark enthusiasm to his hosting duties, as well as his love for choirs.

Because he too was saved by the arts at an early age, Terry had a personal connection to Voices of Our City Choir. Their mission statement to not only provide goods and services back to the homeless community of San Diego, but also to feature that under-represented group of people as the vocalists of the choir is one that speaks directly to Terry, but also resonates with every city in America, not just San Diego.

In their audition they sang the song “Sounds of the Sidewalk,” an original written and produced through their own songwriting clinic. Watch their moving performance above to understand why Terry gave them his golden buzzer!

Voices of Our City Choir is the second straight choir to receive the unbridled support of Terry via the Golden Buzzer. In season 14 he delivered it to Detroit Youth Choir who ran with that momentum all the way to an impressive second place finish!

Unlike the other acts that advanced from the premiere, Voices of Our City Choir go straight through to the live shows with Terry’s support, skipping the next round of Judge Cuts. The format will be the same this year as last, with “America’s Got Talent” airing initially just on Tuesdays with the first six weeks devoted to the auditions that took place around the country. Then there will be four weeks of Judge Cuts beginning in July, followed by the series of live performance shows and results episodes.

