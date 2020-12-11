Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to content
GoldDerby
Predict Hollywood Races
Primary Menu
Get our free, urgent prediction updates and news
Sign Up
Log In
Register
Predictions
Predictions
Main Lobby Page
Oscar 2021 Predictions: Experts
Oscar 2021 predictions: Editors
Oscar Predictions: Top 24 Users
Tony Awards 2021: Experts
Tony Awards Predictions: Top 24 All Stars
SAG Awards Predictions: Editors
SAG Awards TV Predictions: Top 24 All Star Users
Golden Globes Predictions (TV): Top 24 All Stars
Golden Globe Predictions (TV): Editors
Golden Globes predictions (film): Top 24 All Stars
Grammy Predictions: Experts
Grammy Predictions: Top 24 All Stars
How to Make Predictions at Gold Derby
Odds & Rankings
Oscar Predictions 2021: Combined
Oscars 2021 Predictions Odds: Experts
Oscars 2021 predictions odds: Editors
Grammy Predictions: Top 24 All Stars
Grammy predictions Odds: Combined
Grammy Predictions: Experts
Tony Predictions: Experts
Tony Award Predictions: All Users
Golden Globes TV Predictions: Combined
Leaderboards: See All Past Prediction Accuracy Scores
Leaderboards: Best Prediction Accuracy Scores for Film, TV and Music Awards
Leaderboards; Best TV Show Predictions by Gold Derby Users
Best Prediction Scores: Recent
Leaderboards: Points scores
Predictions: Compare Accuracy Rates
Official Game & Contest Rules
How to Make Predictions at Gold Derby
Download Gold Derby’s Free, New App
Down free from Apple Store
Download free from Google Play (Android)
Free News Alerts & Trivia Quizzes
Sign Up: For Our FREE Urgent Newsletter
Trivia Quizzes
Forums
Popular
Forums
Movies
TV
Music
Theater
Daytime TV
Reality TV
General Discussion
More
Games! Let’s Play Games!
Polls!
Members
Reality TV
‘The Masked Singer’ Season 4
‘The Masked Singer’ Predictions: Finale
‘The Masked Singer’ Predictions: Episode 10
‘The Masked Singer’ Users Leaderboard
‘The Masked Singer’ News & Recaps
PHOTO GALLERY: ‘Masked Singer’ reveals for all seasons
‘The Voice’ Season 19
‘The Voice’ Predictions: Finale
‘The Voice’ Predictions: Top 9
‘The Voice’ Users Leaderboard
‘The Voice’ News & Recaps
Join ‘The Voice’ Forum Discussion
PREDICT NOW: Who Will ‘The Voice’?
‘Big Brother’ Season 22
‘Big Brother’ Predictions: Finale
‘Big Brother’ Users Leaderboard
‘Big Brother’ News & Recaps
Meet the ‘BB22’ All-Stars
Join the ‘BB22’ Forum Discussion
PREDICT NOW: Who will win ‘Big Brother’?
More Reality TV Shows
All Reality TV Leaderboards
All Reality TV Photo Galleries
Join the Discussion in our Reality TV Forums
‘AGT’ News & Recaps
‘The Bachelor’ News & Recaps
‘Hell’s Kitchen’ News & Recaps
‘Rupaul’s Drag Race’ News & Recaps
‘Survivor’ News & Recaps
‘The Voice’ News & Recaps
Galleries
Videos
Videos: Stars, Experts & Editors
Gold Derby “Meet the “BTL Experts” Special Panels
Oscar Predictions slugfests: Experts, Gold Derby Editors & Users
Exclusive Q&As: 2021 Oscar Contenders
Exclusive Q&As: 2021 Emmy, Globe, SAG TV contenders
Make Your Predictions!
Oscars Nominations 2021
Predictions
Best Picture
Nomadland
7/1
Mank
15/2
The Trial of the Chicago 7
8/1
Best Director
Chloe Zhao
19/5
David Fincher
39/10
Regina King
13/2
Best Actress
Viola Davis
19/5
-
Frances McDormand
4/1
Vanessa Kirby
9/2
Best Actor
Chadwick Boseman
18/5
Anthony Hopkins
4/1
Gary Oldman
5/1
Best Supporting Actress
Amanda Seyfried
39/10
Olivia Colman
4/1
Ellen Burstyn
5/1
Best Supporting Actor
Leslie Odom, Jr.
19/5
Sacha Baron Cohen
5/1
Mark Rylance
11/2
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nomadland
37/10
One Night in Miami
4/1
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
9/2
Best Original Screenplay
The Trial of the Chicago 7
37/10
Mank
4/1
Soul
5/1
Grammy Nominations 2021
Predictions
Record of the Year
Blinding Lights
4/1
Don't Start Now
13/2
Circles
15/2
testy 2
Tom O'Neil
December 11, 2020 11:11AM
More News from GoldDerby
Stay informed with our weekly Newsletter
Get our free, urgent prediction updates and news
Sign Up
ad
Must Read
Hide Articles
RSVP today to join! Film production designers join Gold Derby’s Meet the BTL Experts series
30 best daytime actresses ever, ranked, including Susan Lucci, Erika Slezak, Susan Flannery
2021 Oscar Predictions: Best Picture [Updated December 11]
Can Ian Flanigan break ‘The Voice’ instant save curse?
Must Read
Show Articles