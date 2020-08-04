Thandie Newton (‘Westworld’): Emmys 2020 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Thandie Newton is entering the “Westworld” episode “The Winter Line” as her 2020 Emmy Awards submission for Best Drama Supporting Actress. This program aired March 22 and was the second episode of the third season for the HBO show.

In this installment, Maeve (Newton) kills herself after an escape from Nazi guards, returning her to the Operations system. She then tries to lobotomize herself before Lee stops her so she can still try to reunite with her daughter. She discovers that all of her park experiences have been part of a virtual reality simulation.

SEE 2020 Emmy nominations complete list: All the nominees for the 72nd Emmy Awards

Newton has received her third career Emmy nomination for this role after winning in 2018. For this 2020 contest, she is competing against reigning champ Julia Garner (“Ozark”), past winners Laura Dern (“Big Little Lies”), Meryl Streep (“Big Little Lies”) and Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), previous nominees Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”) and Fiona Shaw (“Killing Eve”) and rookie contender Sarah Snook (“Succession”).

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions