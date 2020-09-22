‘The Amazing Race 32’ cast: Here are the 11 new teams racing around the world

There are 11 brand new teams on “The Amazing Race 32” — but you still might recognize some faces. The cast includes a team of former NFL players and a duo of Olympians, CBS announced Tuesday.

Former Carolina Panthers teammates DeAngelo Williams and Gary Barnidge have reteamed to go for the $1 million, while hurdlers Kellie Brinkley and LaVonne Idlette, who competed at the 2012 London Olympics, will lace up their shoes for a much longer race. Brinkley won a bronze medal in the 100-meter hurdles in London and Idlette placed 35th.

There’s a team of pro volleyball players who are also brothers, Riley and Maddison McKibbin, as well.

The rest of the cast features three sets of siblings, a pair of BFFs, a father-and-son twosome, one married couple and just two dating couples. Meet the whole cast in the gallery above.

Season 32 kicks off at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and will hit up such places as Trinidad and Tobago, France, Germany, Kazakhstan and Brazil. The 10-time Best Competition Program Emmy winner will cross one million miles traveled around the world this season.

Filmed in November and December 2018, the 32nd season has long been delayed. It was originally scheduled to premiere in May before CBS bumped it to the fall to ensure content for air after COVID-19 shut down productions (including the 33rd installment of “Race”).

Phil Keoghan told Gold Derby last year that Season 32 will be “back to basics.”

“We’re wanting to get back to a lot of the core elements of ‘Race,’ having come off this season where we pulled in people from various seasons from different shows. We went back to basics for 32,” he said. “All the things to me that make the show work. Everybody always says, ‘What’s new and different?’ But at the end of the day, fans like the fact that there are certain things they can expect from the show and they want to see those things again and again. And there’s nothing wrong with that. If you look at shows with incredible longevity, they’re the shows that keep giving fans what they want. So I don’t think we always have to be changing the core concept of what ‘Race’ is all about. It’s so good at a fundamental level. Why mess with something that everybody loves?”

“The Amazing Race 32” premieres Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 9/8c. It will move to its regular timeslot at 8/7c on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

