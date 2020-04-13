‘The Amazing Race 32’ finally gets a premiere date — and it’s sooner than you think

“Amazing Race” fans, rejoice! Season 32 of the Emmy-winning hit will premiere on Wednesday, May 20 with a two-hour episode starting at 8/7c on CBS, Gold Derby has learned. The show will assume its regular timeslot the following Wednesday at 8/7c.

“The Amazing Race” is taking over “Survivor’s” usual timeslot, which will be vacated following a three-hour conclusion to “Survivor: Winners at War” on May 13. During the “Survivor” finale, host Jeff Probst will also chat with all 20 players virtually to rehash the season. “Survivor” will also have a two-hour episode on May 6, CBS revealed Monday.

“When ‘Survivor’ wraps one of its best seasons ever in May, we’re excited to schedule another signature reality series, ‘The Amazing Race,’ to step seamlessly into the time period,” Noriko Kelley, CBS Entertainment’s EVP of program planning and scheduling, said in a statement.

Season 32 of “Race” will feature 11 brand new teams and hit such destinations as Trinidad and Tobago, France, Germany, Kazakhstan and Brazil.

As any “Race” die-hard knows, it’s been a long wait for Season 32 to get on the air. Filmed in November and December 2018 — yes, 2018 — the season was in the middle of post-production last June, host Phil Keoghan revealed to Gold Derby. This will be the longest gap the show has had between production and premiere; Season 31 was filmed over three weeks in June and July 2018 and premiered 10 months later. Season 33, meanwhile, shut down production in February due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Keoghan teased that Season 32 will be a “back to basics” installment, focusing on aspects of the shows that have endured for nearly 19 years. “We’re wanting to get back to a lot of the core elements of ‘Race,’ having come off this season where we pulled in people from various seasons from different shows. We went back to basics for 32,” he told us last year. “All the things to me that make the show work. Everybody always says, ‘What’s new and different?’ But at the end of the day, fans like the fact that there are certain things they can expect from the show and they want to see those things again and again. And there’s nothing wrong with that. If you look at shows with incredible longevity, they’re the shows that keep giving fans what they want. So I don’t think we always have to be changing the core concept of what ‘Race’ is all about. It’s so good at a fundamental level. Why mess with something that everybody loves?”

“Race’s” premiere date means it will once again be Emmy eligible, as it will have premiered by the May 31 cutoff. Because the new “hanging episodes” deadline has been extended to June 30 due to the pandemic, it’ll also have more time to broadcast episodes and put the entire season on an accessible streaming platform for voters. It’s won Best Competition Program 10 times, most recently in 2014.

