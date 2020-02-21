When will ‘The Amazing Race 32’ premiere? Everything to know about the new season

It’s been nearly a year since “The Amazing Race 31” debuted, but Season 32 still doesn’t have a premiere date yet. It’s not all bad news, though, since the 32nd installment is already in the can. Here’s everything we know so far about the Emmy-winning series as we wait for the next trip around the world.

It’s already been filmed

Season 32 was filmed from Nov. 9-Dec. 3, 2018. Phil Keoghan told us in June that he was in post-production, so that means they are totally done by now and the season is ready to go when it gets a date.

The season ends in NOLA

The finish line is at the Superdome in New Orleans. The start line is once again in Los Angeles.

It will premiere in the next six months

While we don’t have a premiere date, we do have a timeframe because for the fourth consecutive year, “The Amazing Race” is a midseason replacement. In the past few years, CBS has called up “Race” to pinch-hit when a new show faltered (see: last year when it moved up its premiere from May 22 to April 17 to replace the low-rated and quickly canceled “Million Dollar Mile”). CBS has scheduled and/or has premiered most of its midseason shows already, which is no doubt frustrating for “Race” fans. Creators and executive producers Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri told Reality Blurred in January that they believe the season will premiere by the summer. “I would say in the next six months it’ll be airing,” Doganieri said. “They haven’t given us a date. We’ve been hearing rumors, too!” Added van Munster: “We don’t know anything else.”

SEE Colin and Christie (‘Amazing Race’ exit interview) on their ‘surreal’ win and their surprising 15-year transformation

Yes, this also means Season 32 will air more than a year after it filmed, the longest gap the show has experienced. Season 31 was filmed over three weeks in June and July 2018 and premiered 10 months later.

And yes, this also means that “Race” could miss the Emmys this year if it doesn’t make the May 31 deadline. It was expected to last year until the premiere date was moved up.

It’s all newbies

After a reality smackdown last season with “Race,” “Big Brother” and “Survivor” alums, Season 32 will feature a brand new cast. However, there may be some names you might recognize from these people’s day jobs.

SEE Tyler and Korey (‘Amazing Race’ exit interview): ‘We knew we were getting second no matter what’

The season is going “back to basics”

“Race” has experimented with a bunch themes in recent years — blind dates, strangers, social media stars, reality showdown — but Keoghan says Season 32 was about focusing on what has always made it work and endure versus trying to come up with a new twist.

“We’re wanting to get back to a lot of the core elements of ‘Race,’ having come off this season where we pulled in people from various seasons from different shows. We went back to basics for 32” he told us last year. “All the things to me that make the show work. Everybody always says, ‘What’s new and different?’ But at the end of the day, fans like the fact that there are certain things they can expect from the show and they want to see those things again and again. And there’s nothing wrong with that. If you look at shows with incredible longevity, they’re the shows that keep giving fans what they want. So I don’t think we always have to be changing the core concept of what ‘Race’ is all about. It’s so good at a fundamental level. Why mess with something that everybody loves?”

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions