Never mind, ‘The Amazing Race 32’ won’t premiere in May anymore, so take it out of your Emmy predictions

Remember how “The Amazing Race 32” was going to premiere next month? Just kidding. That’s not happening anymore.

Originally slated to take over “Survivor’s” Wednesdays-at-8 timeslot on May 20, “The Amazing Race” will now premiere later in 2020, with no date specified, CBS announced Wednesday.

Season 32 was filmed in November and December 2018, so the show will be coming up on a two-year gap between production and premiere by the time it airs. Last June, host Phil Keoghan told to Gold Derby that the season, which he teased as “back to basics,” was in post-production.

The postponement also takes “The Amazing Race” out of the Emmys for the first time since the Best Competition Program category was created in 2003. A 10-time champ, it most recently won in 2014.

CBS will instead premiere a new game show, “Game On!”, on Wednesday, May 20 at 8/7c. Hosted by Keegan-Michael Key and based on the U.K. series “A League of Their Own,” the show pits two teams of three, captained by Venus Williams and Rob Gronkowski, alongside comedians Bobby Lee and Ian Karmel and rotating sports stars, comedians and celebrities, as they compete in physical challenges, trivia and field competitions.

On Wednesday, July 8 at 9/8c CBS will debut “Tough as Nails,” a new competition series from Keoghan that tests everyday Americans on their strength, endurance, life skills and mental toughness in challenges that take place at real-world job sites.

“These are two timely and entertaining series for summer,” Noriko Kelley, CBS Entertainment’s executive vice president of program planning and scheduling, said in a statement. “‘Game On!’ is funny, unpredictable and feel-good television, and ‘Tough as Nails’ celebrates the hard-working heroes of America in a uniquely emotional and gritty real-world competition.”

While CBS did not give a reason for “The Amazing Race’s” postponement, it’s undoubtedly to ensure that the network has content to air in the fall since Hollywood is on lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. “The Amazing Race” shut down production on Season 33 in February out of safety concerns.

