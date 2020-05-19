The long-delayed ‘Amazing Race 32’ has a new fall timeslot

The 32nd season of “The Amazing Race” still doesn’t have a premiere date yet, but it does have a timeslot: It will air this fall on Wednesdays at 9/8c, CBS announced Tuesday.

“The Amazing Race,” which completed production on Season 32 in December 2018 (yes, 2018), will follow the granddaddy of reality shows, “Survivor.” “Survivor” halted production on its 41st season earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic (as did the 33rd season of “The Amazing Race”), but CBS is hopeful production will be able to resume in the summer in time for a fall debut, CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl told “The Hollywood Reporter.” However, Kahl did concede that it’s “highly unlikely” that 90 percent of its fall schedule, unveiled Tuesday and which includes scripted shows, will bow during the traditional premiere week in late September.

Season 32, which host Phil Keoghan had teased to Gold Derby last June as a being “back to basics,” was originally scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, May 20, inheriting “Survivor’s” vacated slot after the “Winners at War” finale. But weeks later, the network postponed “The Amazing Race” until the fall to ensure content for air, taking the 10-time Best Competition Program Emmy champ out of Emmy eligibility for the first time.

As for resuming production on “Survivor” and “The Amazing Race,” which, of course, films in far-flung locations across the globe, Kahl says the network will take all precautions and does not believe any cast members have withdrawn during the lockdown.

“I don’t believe anyone has dropped out. We are going to take all precautions that take all steps to protect the health and safety of our contestants — or in scripted shows, or actors — but also certainly the crew,” he said. “Everyone’s health and safety is going to be taken into consideration.”

