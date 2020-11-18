Yes, ‘The Amazing Race’ is airing 2 episodes this week, and nothing will derail it this time

Though the preview at the end of last week’s episode of “The Amazing Race” didn’t mention it, this week will indeed be a double episode. And this time, there won’t be a pesky little thing like, oh, a presidential election to derail it.

The sixth and seventh installments will air on Wednesday starting at 8/7c. In the first hour, the remaining seven teams head to Berlin, where they will visit the Berlin Wall, self-navigate in Trabants (good luck, Will and James) and walk down face-first on the side of a building, which, as we saw in the preview, had Hung in tears as she dangled off the edge. In the second one, they’ll fly to Almaty, Kazakhstan, to perform such tasks as learning a choreographed fight scene and decorating a yurt.

“Race” had back-to-back episodes planned for Nov. 4, but the second one was preempted for ongoing election coverage. The delayed second episode aired last week instead. Two episodes were always scheduled for Nov. 18, so this is not a new development, but the seventh and eighth episodes were originally supposed to air then. To make up for the aborted double-header, two episodes, the eighth and ninth, will air now air next Wednesday, Nov. 25, as well.

After that, it’s back to once a week for the final three episodes, which means the season will wrap on Dec. 16, right before the holidays, just like “Race” used to when it aired in the fall.

“The Amazing Race” airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.

