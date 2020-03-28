The 15 best teams that cruelly never won ‘The Amazing Race’

“The Amazing Race” has been a reality TV fixture since it debuted on CBS in 2001. For more than 30 seasons, we have watched teams of two race around the world, striving to not arrive last at the end of a leg to avoid the possibility of elimination. Throughout the years, various teams have proven to be dominant forces during the season and appear to be shoo-ins to win, yet have unfortunately come up just short of winning the $1 million prize. Scroll through our photo gallery above to see the 15 best teams to never win “The Amazing Race.”

Sure, there have been plenty of installments in which the season-long favorite went all the way (ahem, Dave and Rachel in Season 20, who hold the record for the most leg wins in a single season at eight), but more often than not, the unpredictability of the race, the challenges, killer fatigue and pure luck have conspired to thwart a lot of great teams from hearing Phil Keoghan tell them they crossed the finish line first.

And even after getting a second (or third) chance to race, some have still been unable to seal the deal. In same cases, like for cowboys Jet and Cord, they never got as close to first place again as they did their first go-around when they came in second on Season 16.

But another globetrotting shot is all these teams can hope for to get some redemption. It worked for Colin and Christie, Season 5 runners-up and one of the most dominant (and combustible) duos ever who came back older, wiser and more zen, and crushed Season 31 to take home the $1 million that had eluded them 15 years earlier.

