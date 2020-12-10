‘The Amazing Race’ episode 11 recap: And the final three teams are… [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Get ready for another Thrilla in Manila. Maybe. The final four teams head to the Philippines capital on Wednesday’s “The Amazing Race,” and it won’t be your usual penultimate leg.

Nay, instead, the final four — Riley and Maddison, Will and James, Hung and Chee, and DeAngelo and Gary — will race in a city sprint as a team for a spot in the final three. There will be no Roadblocks or Detours, not unlike the Season 29 finale. And as the preview teased, there is a memory challenge of some sort.

This set-up could portend bad things for DeAngelo and Gary since the other three still want them out and had their plan foiled last week when the former NFL players arrived at the Double U-Turn board first.

Leg 9 saw the demise of Eswar and Aparna, who were U-Turned by DeAngelo and Gary. They had a chance to catch up as DeAngelo struggled at the Roadblock, but alas, it was not meant to be. Riley and Maddison notched their third straight first-place finish and their fourth overall.

Below, check out our minute-by-minute blog of “Run on Your Tippy Toes.”

Keep refreshing for the latest updates!

8:15 p.m. — As the winners of the last leg of the race, Riley & Maddison are the first to leave for Manila and must find Phil Keoghan at Lapu Lapu Circle. The racers don’t typically run into Phil at the beginning of a leg, so they know something is up. The teams all arrive to meet Phil at the same time. He explains to them that for the first time ever, they’re about to take part in a city sprint. Speed matters! The Pit Stop for this leg of the race will be exactly where they start. With clues in hand, teams must find the dancing traffic officer to snag their next task. Riley & Maddison grab theirs first, followed by DeAngelo & Gary.

