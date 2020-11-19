‘The Amazing Race’ episodes 6-7 recap: Who reached new heights and who fell short? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

After an aborted double-header two weeks ago, “The Amazing Race” will try its hand again Wednesday with back-to-back installments of the sixth and seventh episodes of the season.

In the first hour, the remaining seven teams head to Berlin, where another self-navigating leg awaits, this time in tiny Trabants (good luck, Will and James), and a death-defying face-first walk down the side of a 200-foot tall building scares the bejeesus out of Hung. There’s also beer yoga, which is something we’re definitely interested in.

In the second episode, the teams enter chilly Almaty, Kazakhstan, and visit a remote nomad village. Tasks include performing a choreographed fight and decorating the interior of a yurt.

SEE ‘The Amazing Race’s’ Michelle and Victoria explain how they got so lost: ‘We were brain dead’

Riley and Maddison won Leg 5 after getting out to a lead and never relinquishing it. Hung and Chee recovered from their rough Leg 4, in which they came in sixth, with a second-place finish, giving them two first places and two second places now. Kaylynn and Haley thought they were doomed after getting lost at the beginning of the leg, compounded with their Speed Bump, but they, to their shock, survived thanks to Michelle and Victoria getting hopelessly lost and driving around Paris for six and a half hours.

Below, check out our minute-by-minute blog of “I’m Not Even Walking, I’m Falling” and “Give Me a Beard Bump.”

Keep refreshing for the latest updates!

8:05 p.m. — As the winner’s of the last leg of the race, Riley & Madison will depart first, traveling by train to Berlin, Germany. Teams will find their first clue within a suitcase when they arrive. It looks like this mode of transportation will be an equalizer because everyone’s on the same train. Here we go!

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions